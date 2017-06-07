Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were in Washington recently, and while there, their baby daughter Luna got really into baseball. Well, she got to throw the first pitch at a Mariners game at Safeco Field in Seattle on Tuesday night.
Wearing her own wee jersey (personalized with her name and the number 1, which is her age!), little Luna Simone wailed a fast ball at around 60 mph, proving she's a total natural. Just kidding! She's a baby! She can barely throw at all. So her dad lifted her, and she pitched the ball maybe a few feet, and it was very cute. She didn't make the team, though. Maybe next year, Luna!
Here she is at her first baseball practice. As Teigen says in the video, she's definitely got the steps part right.
John Legend posted a few pictures on Instagram, because how could he not? It's a big moment in your child's life—baby's first MLB pitch.
Luna's favorite part of the day was probably the free gum.
All in all, a day to remember. And if she's too young to remember, well, she can relive it through pictures. Congrats, Luna (on the pitch and the free gum)!