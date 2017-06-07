Advertising

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were in Washington recently, and while there, their baby daughter Luna got really into baseball. Well, she got to throw the first pitch at a Mariners game at Safeco Field in Seattle on Tuesday night.

So close! If only the diamond were just a tiny bit smaller. Getty Images

Wearing her own wee jersey (personalized with her name and the number 1, which is her age!), little Luna Simone wailed a fast ball at around 60 mph, proving she's a total natural. Just kidding! She's a baby! She can barely throw at all. So her dad lifted her, and she pitched the ball maybe a few feet, and it was very cute. She didn't make the team, though. Maybe next year, Luna!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Here she is at her first baseball practice. As Teigen says in the video, she's definitely got the steps part right.

Practice for the big game #mariners A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

John Legend posted a few pictures on Instagram, because how could he not? It's a big moment in your child's life—baby's first MLB pitch.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Luna's favorite part of the day was probably the free gum.

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

All in all, a day to remember. And if she's too young to remember, well, she can relive it through pictures. Congrats, Luna (on the pitch and the free gum)!

