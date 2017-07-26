Macaulay Culkin has had a few ups-and-downs since playing Kevin McCallister in the 1990 film Home Alone.
Okay, let's be real, he has definitely had more down times than up.
After transforming from a child star to an grown-up star, Culkin's shockingly gaunt appearance concerned fans. Everything from rumors of a drug addiction to an eating disorder followed Culkin for the last several years, although he actor has always denied such claims.
Cut to Tuesday, and pictures of Macaulay Culkin stepping out with Disney Channel alum Brenda Song have surfaced. Sure, it is pretty juicy that Song was spotted with Culkin after being previously engaged to Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus, but people were too distracted by Culkin's new-found hottness to even pay that any mind.
Now the internet can't stop swooning over Culkin's healthy new look.
DDDAAAAYYYUUUUMMMM!
Let us celebrate you for a sec, Macaulay.
Yeah, we have a feeling Macaulay won't be "home alone" ever again ;) ;) ;).