Macaulay Culkin has had a few ups-and-downs since playing Kevin McCallister in the 1990 film Home Alone.

why has macaulay culkin turned into rickety cricket pic.twitter.com/ZJfHVYy1Ek — Jordan Close (@BammItsJordan) July 24, 2017

Okay, let's be real, he has definitely had more down times than up.

After transforming from a child star to an grown-up star, Culkin's shockingly gaunt appearance concerned fans. Everything from rumors of a drug addiction to an eating disorder followed Culkin for the last several years, although he actor has always denied such claims.

Cut to Tuesday, and pictures of Macaulay Culkin stepping out with Disney Channel alum Brenda Song have surfaced. Sure, it is pretty juicy that Song was spotted with Culkin after being previously engaged to Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus, but people were too distracted by Culkin's new-found hottness to even pay that any mind.

Now the internet can't stop swooning over Culkin's healthy new look.

We going to talk about how good Macaulay Culkin looks lately???? That's a bounce back that deserves hella recognition pic.twitter.com/MzYsIo7HKR — tara. (@supdicklips) July 25, 2017

DDDAAAAYYYUUUUMMMM!

Let us celebrate you for a sec, Macaulay.

yall macauley culkin out here, cleaned up, lookin like a gotdam long lost hanson brother 👀 pic.twitter.com/so5v1uOqZA — erikah (@scarIetoak) July 26, 2017

Let's take a moment to recognize that Macaulay Culkin version 2017 looks DAMN FINE. ❤️ #ishestillhomealone pic.twitter.com/hUe4qONcCu — Renata Xu (@milhopan) July 26, 2017

I was literally going around school today showing the recent pictures of Macaulay Culkin cause I feel like a proud mother — Breanna (@lovehurtsljp) July 26, 2017

Good evening ONLY to Macaulay Culkin pic.twitter.com/RYQdJOlvDt — Adem Eve (@AdemEve) July 26, 2017

If Macaulay Culkin can have a Glo Up at the age of 36, then there's hope for me yet. 😍💦 pic.twitter.com/EL5utOvpcL — Emily Bueno (@Shreks_Dad) July 26, 2017

GOD BLESS AMERICA - AND ALL THE BEAUTIFUL MACAULAY CULKIN'S IN IT pic.twitter.com/MBKXh3SJIL — Adem Eve (@AdemEve) July 26, 2017

WTF LOOK AT MACAULEY CULKIN!!!!!! HES LOOKING GREAT!! GIVE HIM ATTENTION!! LOOK AT THIS!! WOW!! pic.twitter.com/XlSXmwXGx9 — h-bomb (@thehdawwwg) July 26, 2017

Macauley Culkin used to look like he would walk up to you and ask u for a cigarette even if he didnt see u smoking one lol. pic.twitter.com/PpFtAMdide — RoseGawd 🌹 (@lunasluvchild) July 26, 2017

Yeah, we have a feeling Macaulay won't be "home alone" ever again ;) ;) ;).

