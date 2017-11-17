Macklemore explains how his naked Justin Bieber painting makes him better at sex.

If you thought Macklemore's entire brand was just being a white rapper who rummages through thrift shops, you're mistaken–there's another key fact about him that truly makes his brand.

Macklemore is the proud owner of a nude painting of Justin Bieber, a tidbit he has pointed out on many occasions. In the painting, Bieber's crotch is shielded with a pancake, and maple syrup is dripping down his body. You know, your average celebrity nude. The painting is by artist Dan Lacey.

Newly released breakfast nude of Justin Bieber in Bora Bora #WhatDoYouPeen #pancake pic.twitter.com/bgEb8x2XQ5 — Dan Lacey (@PainterPancakes) October 8, 2015

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Macklemore provided more info on the painting's function in his home–and it's a doozy.

"So it goes right above my bed," Macklemore said, referring to the painting. "Whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down."

Well, that's one way to do it...