Macklemore explains how his naked Justin Bieber painting makes him better at sex.

If you thought Macklemore's entire brand was just being a white rapper who rummages through thrift shops, you're mistaken–there's another key fact about him that truly makes his brand.
Macklemore is the proud owner of a nude painting of Justin Bieber, a tidbit he has pointed out on many occasions. In the painting, Bieber's crotch is shielded with a pancake, and maple syrup is dripping down his body. You know, your average celebrity nude. The painting is by artist Dan Lacey.
While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Macklemore provided more info on the painting's function in his home–and it's a doozy.
"So it goes right above my bed," Macklemore said, referring to the painting. "Whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down."
Well, that's one way to do it...
The topic came up because a fan wrote in to Watch What Happens Live asking Macklemore if he and Bieber have ever interacted about the painting. "Not about the painting, no," he said, implying the two may have met at some other point, leaving the well-known fact that Macklemore owns this painting as a huge elephant in the room.
Speaking of elephants in the room, Macklemore wound up with the painting when he held a white elephant gift swap (similar to Secret Santa) at his home.
“I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house,” Macklemore explained on the show. “No one took it."
As reported by Vulture, artist Dan Lacey's inspiration for the painting was a tweet Justin Bieber posted back in 2010.
We may never be able to look at pancakes and maple syrup the same way again.