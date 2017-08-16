Advertising

The is the rapper, Macklemore, in 2014.

Getty Images

Macklemore's standing with three things here: His producer, Ryan Lewis, on the left. The four Grammys he would actually apologize to Kendrick Lamar for winning, in their hands. And the a haircut that would come to identify the alt-right, on his head.

you mean this one pic.twitter.com/MvWkOJ8dFl — aka papa dagon (@benjamin_bear) August 15, 2017

Advertising

It was the official ss and hitler youth haircut well before macklemore came around. — Mark Goodreau (@Jizmarkie) August 15, 2017

As alt-right violence escalated this week, a Twitter user named—sigh–@fart asked Macklemore to explain.

macklemore hair seems to be the chosen haircut of the racists now. i call on @macklemore to get online and denounce his own haircut — jon hendren (@fart) August 15, 2017

"Macklemore hair seems to be the chosen haircut of the racists now," wrote @fart. "I call on Macklemore to get online and denounce his own haircut."

Well, it may seem like some sort of weird joke, but it's not. Macklemore doesn't want to be lumped in with the alt-right. Especially since he's been very public about how the tragedy in Charlottesville hurt him as much as any American.

Advertising

Heather Heyer.



An American martyr. A hero. My hero.



Last words on FB "If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention."



2017. pic.twitter.com/cQU0ljZLhG — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 13, 2017

So he was left with one choice: to get online and denounce his own haircut.

Got rid of it over a year ago — MARMALADE (@macklemore) August 15, 2017

And it's true, he did.

thank you macklemore https://t.co/TFcQuHBcSV — jon hendren (@fart) August 15, 2017

Advertising

For the good of society, Macklemore does not look like this anymore.

Getty Images

He looks like this:

50,000 deep... Budapest ❤️ A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Larry crowd surfed his way onto the stage tonight in Budapest. Love this lil hairy guy. #larry #plasticbutitotallyloveit #friendship #budapest 📷: @shortscore A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Aug 12, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

The type of shirt you wear the day your shows go on sale. Gemini Tour. www.macklemore.com. 📷 @rjmckinnon A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Advertising

Announcement coming tomorrow...😉 Photo: @rjmckinnon A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Naturally, Twitter enjoyed the light moment in an otherwise dark week.

Thank you for Mackling less when it most counted.

(This is like 50/50 earnest/ironic) https://t.co/34nvtNxtTl — 🌹Pigpen's 🌹 Dad 🌹 (@jduganbarrett) August 15, 2017

thanklemore — Dogpill Peenlord (@devanmiller) August 15, 2017

He mackled less, for our sake — Euron Believable (@hamsandcastle) August 15, 2017

Advertising

And @fart even weighed back in, announcing—just a little hyperbolically—the death of the haircut for good.

oh my god its over. that style of haircut is dead. we did it pic.twitter.com/u0W3Nqjl17 — jon hendren (@fart) August 15, 2017

Macklemore is more than we deserve.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.