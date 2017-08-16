The is the rapper, Macklemore, in 2014.
Macklemore's standing with three things here: His producer, Ryan Lewis, on the left. The four Grammys he would actually apologize to Kendrick Lamar for winning, in their hands. And the a haircut that would come to identify the alt-right, on his head.
As alt-right violence escalated this week, a Twitter user named—sigh–@fart asked Macklemore to explain.
"Macklemore hair seems to be the chosen haircut of the racists now," wrote @fart. "I call on Macklemore to get online and denounce his own haircut."
Well, it may seem like some sort of weird joke, but it's not. Macklemore doesn't want to be lumped in with the alt-right. Especially since he's been very public about how the tragedy in Charlottesville hurt him as much as any American.
So he was left with one choice: to get online and denounce his own haircut.
And it's true, he did.
For the good of society, Macklemore does not look like this anymore.
He looks like this:
Naturally, Twitter enjoyed the light moment in an otherwise dark week.
And @fart even weighed back in, announcing—just a little hyperbolically—the death of the haircut for good.
Macklemore is more than we deserve.