Advertising

Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler began their rise to fame as stars on the Lifetime reality show 'Dance Moms'. They suffered through competition seasons and brutal rehearsals with their dance teacher Abby Lee Miller.

After being on the show for six seasons, the girls decided it was their time to step away and focus on other projects. Since then, Maddie has gone on tour with Sia, filmed a movie, and Mackenzie has stayed busy with her music career.

Fortunately, the girls were able to take a break from all the hard work and enjoy the sun on their day off.

Having a wonderful day with our LA family. ❤️ A post shared by Melissa Gisoni (@melissagisoni) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Advertising

The girls celebrated Fourth of July in Los Angeles with an awesome looking pool party filled with snacks. Their mom Melissa took to Instagram to share the day. She captioned a series of photos, "Having a wonderful day with our LA family. ❤️"

Maddie and Mackenzie have so many exciting projects lined up that they've been taking a break from their lives back in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and residing in Los Angeles, California.

They've clearly made some good friends while they were there because Melissa referred to them as their 'LA family'.

happy 4th from laddieack 🇺🇸 A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Advertising

Maddie also took to her Instagram to share a Fourth of July snapshot. She captioned her bikini photo with, "happy 4th from laddieack 🇺🇸"

Maddie can be seen smiling at her boyfriend, Jack Kelly, who has his arm around her. Rumors have been swirling about Maddie and Jack since early January, but it doesn't seem to be much of a secret anymore.

The two appear to really love spending time together and with their busy schedules, they don't get to that often.

Happy 4th of July!! Thanks @fidgetkenzie for posting this picture!! Missing you girls 🇺🇸 A post shared by Melissa Gisoni (@melissagisoni) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Advertising

Melissa also added this photo of Mackenzie looking patriotic with her friends. She wrote, "Happy 4th of July!! Thanks @fidgetkenzie for posting this picture!! Missing you girls 🇺🇸"

The photo looks like it may have been from last year, but either way, Mackenzie seems to be having a blast. Mackenzie also took to her Instagram yesterday, not to post about the pool party, but about the Ocean.

Oceannnnn - Happy 4th of July everyone❤️🇺🇸 A post shared by Mackenzie Ziegler (@kenzieziegler) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Mackenzie is holding an adorable dog up to her face and its name appears to be Ocean. She captioned her photo that was posted after midnight, "Oceannnnn

-

Happy 4th of July everyone❤️🇺🇸"

Advertising

It sure looks like Maddie and Mackenzie had a great Fourth of July with family, friends, and food. What else could they ask for?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.