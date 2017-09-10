Advertising

Madison Iseman is a beautiful blonde bombshell. She has blue eyes and a gorgeous smile. She has recently been making headlines in the entertainment industry, but there's still a lot we don't know about her.

She's an Actress

What do you think I'm staring at A post shared by Madison Iseman (@madisoniseman) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Madison Iseman is a rising actress. She is known for her role on the CMT comedy television series Still the King, where she plays the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus' character.

Her audition process was tough, and she had to go back four times over a span of several months before securing the role. Madison has also appeared on Modern Family and Henry Danger.

She's a Southern Bell at Heart

😎? A post shared by Madison Iseman (@madisoniseman) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Madison Iseman was originally born Caroline Madison Iseman. She was born in South Carolina and didn't start earning professional film credits until 2013 when she was sixteen years old.

Madison was born on February 14, 1997. She's a 20-year-old valentine's day baby and embraces it in every way possible. Her Instagram is filled with heartfelt posts and captions, and she truly appears to have so much love in her heart.

Madison is About to Appear on the Big Screen

Madison Iseman was cast in the upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 20, 2017.

According to Wikipedia, While cleaning out a school's basement while serving detention, four teenagers find a vintage video game version of Jumanji and get sucked into its jungle setting. The only way out of this game is to play along and finish it to go back to their world. They are avatars or inside the bodies of the characters inside the video game.

Madison Iseman plays Bethany, whose avatar is Jack Black.

Madison is Dating Spencer Sutherland

#2017 🎉 A post shared by Madison Iseman (@madisoniseman) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:12am PST

Spencer Sutherland is a rising singer and songwriter. His style is soulful pop and RnB. He has released numerous singles and is also a model. He recently signed to Ford Modeling Agency in 2014.

The pop star and model has been linked to Madison Iseman. They have pictures together on Instagram and appear to love each other more than anything.

She Also Models

// @lexiealley A post shared by Madison Iseman (@madisoniseman) on Nov 23, 2016 at 4:51pm PST

It's unknown if Madison has any agency representation but it's clear that she loves modeling for the camera. Her snapshots are absolutely flawless and she really appears to be a natural in front of the camera.

Her Instagram is filled with modeling photos and although they may just be for her, it's clear that she could easily model professionally. However, Madison's height is only 5'1" so it's unlikely that she could ever work runways.

Her goal seems to be on acting right now, and she's definitely making a name for herself in the industry.

