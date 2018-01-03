Madonna's daughter Lourdes' armpit hair is a growing controversy on Instagram

Women's armpit hair is still a source of fascination/repulsion for many people. So it was no surprise that when Madonna Instagrammed a picture of herself and her daughter, Lourde, people's eyes were drawn to Lourde's unshaven underarms, or "freedom pits," as we like to call them.

In the picture, Madonna is standing behind Lourdes, 21, with her hands on Lourdes' face. Lourdes, meanwhile, is reaching up to embrace her mother. And so the ol' pits are put on full display. And Lourdes has chosen not to shave hers.

The Instagram got all sorts of comments, ranging from people who think armpit hair looks good on women to people who think it's straight-up disgusting, with some "don't care either way"s in there, too.