Madonna's 20-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon is being bullied online for having armpit hair, according to Teen Vogue.

Yep. Although almost every living person naturally grows body hair, some people still get grossed out when a woman chooses not to shave hers. All it takes is a bit of pit hair or an unshaven calf to send the internet into a tizzy, causing a tidal wave of unwarranted opinions about someone else's natural body functions to flood the comments section of a post. Case in point? The celeb gossip blog Just Jared posted this shot of Lourdes revealing her fuzzy armpit, and the internet pretty much lost it.

#Madonna's daughter #LourdesLeon hangs on the beach with friends. A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Of course, Lourdes probably didn't want her picture taken by paparazzi while she was just trying to have a low-key beach day with friends. Alas, now the entire internet is giving their unsolicited opinions on her grooming habits. In the comments section of the post, people have said that Lourdes is "dirty," "gross" and "ugly as f*ck."

Many commenters also are asking why she has shaved her legs and not her pits, and the answer is because it's her body and she can do whatever the hell she wants with it.

Good God, people. giphy

Paris Jackson, Miley Cyrus and Lola Kirke have all gotten flack for their unshaven armpits in the past, but guess what? These women still DGAF about some online troll and their crappy opinion. Plus, Lourdes' mama Madonna is known for rocking her natural body hair, so it is safe to say that the 20-year-old ain't loosing sleep over the hair hate.

Pit hair, don't care, betches!

Long hair...... Don't Care!!!!!! #artforfreedom #rebelheart #revolutionoflove A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 20, 2014 at 7:51pm PDT

