In some cases, being Madonna is super helpful. For example, when she wants to get into a crowded restaurant, get tickets to Hamilton, or any other time she wants to dramatically exclaim, "Don't you know who I am?"
In other cases, especially when people have trouble believing her identity, being Madonna is super unhelpful. The pop legend has been experiencing this downside of fame for the past week, as FedEx has allegedly been withholding a package of hers. Why? Because they don't believe that she's really Madonna.
Madonna took to Twitter to express her frustration on Tuesday morning, sharing the perfect unamused selfie.
Brb, saving this picture of Madonna to my phone to send my group chats for whenever I run out of patience.
The internet thought this was hilarious, and some pointed out how relatable her struggle was–despite it also being entirely unrelatable.
Others made Madge-inspired jokes.
And many fans tagged FedEx on Twitter, trying to get the shipping company to notice Madonna's plea.
Luckily, a happy ending seems to be on its way, thanks to FedEx employee Julie.
Although one fan was a little skeptical of this "Julie" character...
Here's hoping Madonna's next tweet reveals the contents of her mysterious package.