In some cases, being Madonna is super helpful. For example, when she wants to get into a crowded restaurant, get tickets to Hamilton, or any other time she wants to dramatically exclaim, "Don't you know who I am?"

In other cases, especially when people have trouble believing her identity, being Madonna is super unhelpful. The pop legend has been experiencing this downside of fame for the past week, as FedEx has allegedly been withholding a package of hers. Why? Because they don't believe that she's really Madonna.

Madonna took to Twitter to express her frustration on Tuesday morning, sharing the perfect unamused selfie.

When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

Brb, saving this picture of Madonna to my phone to send my group chats for whenever I run out of patience.

The internet thought this was hilarious, and some pointed out how relatable her struggle was–despite it also being entirely unrelatable.

This is the oddest 'relatable' tweet I've ever seen — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 5, 2017

Others made Madge-inspired jokes.

Would give my right arm to see Madge down the Royal Mail depot waving a crumpled "sorry we missed you" card. https://t.co/P0mQVPDG2u — The Guyliner (@theguyliner) September 5, 2017

Get into the groove

Boy you got to prove

Your identity (with a valid driver's licence and a recent utility bill) https://t.co/fIhEKrXhmT — William Ham Bevan (@HamBevan) September 5, 2017

Why didn't you try to convince them with an a capella version of 'Like a virgin'? 😎😁 #bitchplease — Stef.VeeGee (@VG_Stef) September 5, 2017

dang madonna, i'm sorry my birthday present is causing so much trouble, i hope you get it soon https://t.co/aokIfS4iaT — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) September 5, 2017

Fed Express Yourself — Bennett Arron (@BennettArron) September 5, 2017

Did you try telling @Fedex you only have four minutes to save the world and that you really need the package. Maybe that helps ?!😀 — Shaunak Khire (@shaunak38) September 5, 2017

And many fans tagged FedEx on Twitter, trying to get the shipping company to notice Madonna's plea.

@FedEx ⬇️ This is Madonna. She has a package. Madonna wants her package. Any questions? https://t.co/En6OhZylRd — LonelyHunter (@ChelseaMLVC) September 5, 2017

RELEASE THE PACKAGE @FedEx — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) September 5, 2017

Luckily, a happy ending seems to be on its way, thanks to FedEx employee Julie.

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017

Although one fan was a little skeptical of this "Julie" character...

Nice try Julie — Alexandra Heminsley (@Hemmo) September 5, 2017

Here's hoping Madonna's next tweet reveals the contents of her mysterious package.

