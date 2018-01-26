Good news for everyone who wants to see Madonna’s right nipple!

Orli Matlow
Jan 26, 2018@8:46 PM
Madonna so clearly wants attention that it would be rude of me not to alert you to the existence of her semi-visible nipple on Instagram.

Behold, it is Madge, topless, celebrating the purchase of a brand new $4000 Louis Vuitton purse, with her areola barely concealed. Congrats!

Madonna's new Mona Lisa purse is certainly worth drooling over, and so is this picture, which to be honest, I first thought was Miley Cyrus using the aging filter on FaceApp.

She says "still drooling over a handbag," because she posted a photo from what appears to be the same selfie photoshoot back in November.

That's right, people: THIS IS A LATERGRAM, BUT SHE DIDN'T LABEL IT AS SUCH!

The iconic artist is known to express herself. She even sang a song about it!

Madonna does have a history of fascinating, less-than-flattering selfies on the 'gram.

She even makes her life a musical.

Madonna will always be in vogue.

