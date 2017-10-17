Advertising

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got freaking engaged on Sunday, as the woman you know mainly as Sansa Stark is set to marry the man you know mainly as a Jonas Brother. Soon after, Maisie Williams AKA Arya Stark shared Turner's engagement photo with an adorable caption that I personally am convinced is her way of maneuvering into the maid of honor spot with Thrones-style calculations.

Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement 💍 This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both 💗 #mophie #jophie #holymoly A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

"Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement," wrote Williams. "This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both [heart emoji] #mophie #jophie #holymoly."

Alright, let's break this innocent Instagram down to face-stealing levels of machination.

1.) Williams immediately shares Turner's chosen photo, suggesting that she's keeping the focus exactly where Turner wants it. And yet, in the next sentence...

2.) Williams suggests that this is the first in many life events that Williams will share with Turner, subtly ousting Jonas from the wedding conversation entirely and inserting herself into the mix instead. This is eerily reminiscent of the way Littlefinger attempted to come between Sansa and Arya when he realized that Arya might steal his face and brutally murder him. This is exactly like that. Maisie is worried Joe Jonas might take her face, so to speak. You following?

3.) Williams shares three hashtags: The first is "MOPHIE" — which we have to assume is Maisie and Sophie, and which incepts Turner into thinking that Maisie is just as important if not more important than Joe. Brilliant. The second is "JOPHIE" — giving lip service to the fiancé and maybe even suggesting a fun wedding hashtag, arguably the most important part of the wedding. If they adopt her hashtag, she'll have proven herself absolutely invaluable. Genius. The third is "HOLY MOLY" —proving that she's excited for her friend or something. I don't really know how this plays into anything but she's clearly a fun person. Suspicious.

Here's the kicker. According to some hasty googling, Turner has only brothers, no sisters. This means that the MAID OF HONOR POSITION IS WIDE OPEN. And Williams has struck early with a subtle move into the forefront of the conversation. Alright, that's that. I'll stop reading way too deeply into the Instagram post of a 20-year-old congratulating her 21-year-old friend on her engagement. That is... until more pictures hit the internet. By the way, has anyone seen Littlefinger?

