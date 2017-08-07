Advertising

Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers ahead.

Last night's episode of Game of Thrones was epic in all sorts of ways: we finally got to see Drogon in action, Arya reminded us all that she is dangerous AF, and the episode ended on a hell of a cliffhanger.

But nothing was more emotional than the Arya/Sansa reunion at Winterfell 6 seasons in the making.

The Stark sisters, later to be joined by Bran, finally were back together after last being seen in the same place in Season 1 Episode 5 of the series when they were still 'lil Stark babies.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, tweeted at Sophie Turner, a.k.a Sansa Stark, with the most appropriate reaction ever:

Williams and Turner may play on screen sisters, but are also real life best friends who even have matching tattoos.

Twitter was pretty damn emotional about the long-awaited reunion:

YOU TWO HAS ME MELTING pic.twitter.com/5Z08zt7YTA — Maisie (@maisiemyqueen) August 7, 2017

Now that 3/4 of the surviving Starks are reunited, we can't wait to watch them tear sh*t up. They are only missing one thing...

Jon Snow, u up?

