Posting a makeup-free selfie is the ultimate #humblebrag. Not only are you showing the world that you have a flawless complexion of an American Girl Doll, but you are also proving that you have enough confidence to put your naked face out there for all of the world to
judge see. Do we sound bitter and jealous? This is because we are.
Of course, no one is perfect, but these 22 celebrities who dared to post makeup-free selfies come pretty damn close.
1. Jennifer Lopez
Lopez is turning 48 next year and still has the skin of an 18-year-old who drinks a lot of water.
2. Ariel Winter
The 19-year-old Modern Family star loves to show off some skin, including the skin on her face.
3. Sofia Vergara
Ariel Winter's co-star looks like she could play her big sister sans makeup.
4. Katie Couric
We are happy to report that the journalist DGAF about being "camera ready" 24/7.
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
It is easy to make fun of Gwyneth Paltrow and her impressive lack of self-awareness. Alas, this picture proved that GOOPing actually works.
6. Katie Holmes
Skin so nice it makes you want to jump on Oprah's couch.
7. Cameron Diaz
There's something about Mary...and that something is that she may be an alien who doesn't age at the same pace as humans?
8. Cindy Crawford
Okay, now this just isn't fair.
9. Laverne Cox
The Orange is the New Black actress slays with or without makeup. Also—THOSE CHEEKBONES!
10. Tyra Banks
Tyra always looks like a top model, whether she is wearing makeup or not.
11. Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood looks better red and sweaty than most of us do on our best day.
12. Beyoncé
She woke up like this.
13. Hilary Duff
She still looks young enough to have her own Disney channel show.
14. Alicia Keys
Keys has gone completely makeup-less for a while now. Here is a picture to remind you how amazing she looks without even trying.
15. Drew Barrymore
She looks radiant without makeup. The rest of us look like ET.
16. Simone Biles
You don't need highlighter when you've got that Olympic gold glow.
17. Nicole Richie
As her former BFF Paris Hilton would say: "That's (still) hot."
18. Laura Prepon
It's almost been 20 years since Prepon debuted as Donna on That '70s Show, but she still can pull off that 'girl next door' look.
19. Gal Gadot
The Wonder Woman actress and mother looks super without makeup.
20. Zendaya
This Disney channel star still looks like a fresh-faced teen despite being the ripe old age of 20.
21. Eva Longoria
She may be a housewife, but she certainly ain't desperate.
22. Adele
The queen of the cat eye looks just as fierce without makeup on.