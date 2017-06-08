Advertising

Posting a makeup-free selfie is the ultimate #humblebrag. Not only are you showing the world that you have a flawless complexion of an American Girl Doll, but you are also proving that you have enough confidence to put your naked face out there for all of the world to judge see. Do we sound bitter and jealous? This is because we are.

Of course, no one is perfect, but these 22 celebrities who dared to post makeup-free selfies come pretty damn close.

1. Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is turning 48 next year and still has the skin of an 18-year-old who drinks a lot of water.

Advertising

Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

2. Ariel Winter

The 19-year-old Modern Family star loves to show off some skin, including the skin on her face.

#tbt to last weekend on the #lake :) #nomakeup A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 30, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

3. Sofia Vergara

Ariel Winter's co-star looks like she could play her big sister sans makeup.

Hm..I just realised that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink🤧🤧 I need this colors @covergirl #Imawimp #thatswhatIgetforshootingintheraininRome 💦#iwouldntmakeitpast2daysonNakedandAfraid😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Advertising

4. Katie Couric

We are happy to report that the journalist DGAF about being "camera ready" 24/7.

Day 3 of @todayshow time to make the donuts. #firstmirrorselfie #lastmirrorselfie #omg A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:22am PST

5. Gwyneth Paltrow

It is easy to make fun of Gwyneth Paltrow and her impressive lack of self-awareness. Alas, this picture proved that GOOPing actually works.

I may be tired from the week and not have had time for makeup but that won't stop me from hitting #nordstromseattle HARD today to celebrate our @goop pop in. Book signing from 2-4pm, come see me! 💖✈️📚🖊 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 19, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

6. Katie Holmes

Skin so nice it makes you want to jump on Oprah's couch.

Advertising

😘 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:34pm PDT

7. Cameron Diaz

There's something about Mary...and that something is that she may be an alien who doesn't age at the same pace as humans?

8. Cindy Crawford

Okay, now this just isn't fair.

Post-spa bliss. #Beautyis A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 6, 2015 at 6:00am PDT

Advertising

9. Laverne Cox

The Orange is the New Black actress slays with or without makeup. Also—THOSE CHEEKBONES!

Finally a few days to relax. I feel so privileged to be able to do work that I love and very privileged to be able to take time off occasionally. I take none of it lightly. Always good to have days with no makeup to let my skin breath. #washfacenobase #TransIsBeautiful A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on May 27, 2015 at 1:37pm PDT

10. Tyra Banks

Tyra always looks like a top model, whether she is wearing makeup or not.

11. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood looks better red and sweaty than most of us do on our best day.

Advertising

12. Beyoncé

She woke up like this.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 22, 2015 at 9:31am PDT

13. Hilary Duff

She still looks young enough to have her own Disney channel show.

My hair my hair... Magically grew over night😂 #nomakeupalldayfeltsoright #thankgodforfilters A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 24, 2016 at 10:23pm PDT

14. Alicia Keys

Keys has gone completely makeup-less for a while now. Here is a picture to remind you how amazing she looks without even trying.

Advertising

This might have been from last night, but I'm feeling even MORE ready tonight!! Tag someone you love right now 😘😘😘 A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on May 16, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

15. Drew Barrymore

She looks radiant without makeup. The rest of us look like ET.

16. Simone Biles

You don't need highlighter when you've got that Olympic gold glow.

no makeup no nothing goodnight world 💭💤 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on May 10, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Advertising

17. Nicole Richie

As her former BFF Paris Hilton would say: "That's (still) hot."

Brushed my teeth, washed my face, & brushed down my JLOs. Night night bbs. 😘 A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Apr 20, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT

18. Laura Prepon

It's almost been 20 years since Prepon debuted as Donna on That '70s Show, but she still can pull off that 'girl next door' look.

Chill time at camp. #tentlife #kilimanjaro #weneedsleep #adventure #lovethiscountry A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on Apr 4, 2016 at 3:47am PDT

19. Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman actress and mother looks super without makeup.

Advertising

#Nofiltermoment With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long . Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies. ✨🙅🏻🤰🏻✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

20. Zendaya

This Disney channel star still looks like a fresh-faced teen despite being the ripe old age of 20.

Snapped : zendaya_96 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Mar 29, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

21. Eva Longoria

She may be a housewife, but she certainly ain't desperate.

On my way to Dubai! Thx @emirates for sponsoring the amazing @globalgiftfoundation in Dubai! See you guys soon! A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:20pm PST

Advertising

22. Adele

The queen of the cat eye looks just as fierce without makeup on.

Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena / Jul 20 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:39pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.