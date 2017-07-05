Advertising

Malia Obama's birthday is July 4th, a fact that's super convenient for people feeling disappointed in the good ole' US of A who nevertheless want to celebrate something great about America.

Until this country treats people of color the same, it's national bbq & Malia Obama day pic.twitter.com/Z9Q9QBO8Qg — taytay♛ (@tayyy_renne) July 4, 2017

Obviously, this sentiment has been taken controversially by those who feel that "land of the free" always applies to everyone. These people feel there's no room for criticism of racism in America. So they're tweeting things like... you know what, life's too short.

Advertising

It is now July 5th. Life is too short MAGA twitter. Have a blessed day. — Tay Monet (@IAMTayMonet) July 5, 2017

Instead of showcasing the hundreds of comments by angry people who think celebrating Malia Obama is wrong—let's just celebrate Malia Obama, who turned 19 on Tuesday. If you want to dive into a pool of anger, just click on the tweets and read the replies.

If you want to enjoy yourself, just look at these tweets and photos about Malia Obama being cool.

Happy Malia Obama Day 🇺🇸 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 4, 2017

Advertising

Happy birthday Malia Obama!

Or

Happy Malia Obama day! ❤️



I MISS THIS FAMILY! 😭



A lot. https://t.co/qNY4m9cnjp — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 4, 2017

Independence Day doesn't count for us anyway...so for her birthday, I say HAPPY MALIA OBAMA DAY! God bless America! pic.twitter.com/vU6goFoCda — Tay Monet (@IAMTayMonet) July 4, 2017

America: Happy Four-

Malia Obama: "It's my birthday" pic.twitter.com/I5206Hni9S — jorge blake (@jorgeblake_) July 4, 2017

Wow we can finally replace this terrible hypocritical holiday with the birth of our first daughter, Malia Obama. Today is a good day! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/W8q40h2Zbu — Whitney 👸🏾🎈 (@blackgirlicon) July 4, 2017

Advertising

Happy Fourth of July and Happy Birthday to MY President's daughter, Malia Obama 😊 — MonicaLaire (@MonicaLaire) July 4, 2017

OKAY BLACK PEOPLE, WE HAVE FOUND SOMETHING WE CAN CELEBRATE TODAY



HAPPY MALIA OBAMA DAY https://t.co/ECKYQOzJyn — XXXtennisballs (@TonioSpeaks) July 4, 2017

Happy Birthday Malia Obama! Hope today is full of celebration! pic.twitter.com/gi07QRch2m — BET (@BET) July 4, 2017

Advertising

happy malia obama day! 🎂✨ pic.twitter.com/mvFK7D63qg — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) July 5, 2017

Happy birthday!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.