Malia Obama's birthday is July 4th, a fact that's super convenient for people feeling disappointed in the good ole' US of A who nevertheless want to celebrate something great about America.

Obviously, this sentiment has been taken controversially by those who feel that "land of the free" always applies to everyone. These people feel there's no room for criticism of racism in America. So they're tweeting things like... you know what, life's too short.

Instead of showcasing the hundreds of comments by angry people who think celebrating Malia Obama is wrong—let's just celebrate Malia Obama, who turned 19 on Tuesday. If you want to dive into a pool of anger, just click on the tweets and read the replies.

If you want to enjoy yourself, just look at these tweets and photos about Malia Obama being cool.

Happy birthday!

