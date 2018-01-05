Ryan Reynolds goes above and beyond for a 'Deadpool' fan who got his wisdom teeth out.

There is some perverse joy to be had watching videos of people still in stupors after having their wisdom teeth removed. In this one, a guy's biggest worry after having all four of his wisdom (dumb name) teeth pulled is not missing his teeth but missing the new Deadpool sequel.

The video, taken by the fellow's wife, shows the man slurring his words and going in and out of the foggy haze of anaesthesia. They talk about picking up prescriptions and then going home to eat ice cream ("Ice cream prescription?"), but then dude's mind turns toward Deadpool 2, and the fear that he's missed it. It's also a little bit on banging his wife, but mostly the Deadpool thing. He's a really big fan.

Not only hasn't he missed it (it hasn't come out yet), but his video caught the attention of Deadpool star and inarguable hottie Ryan Reynolds (perhaps because the dude in the video tagged Reynolds in the tweet). And the result of that was this:

Years ago, I had my wisdom-testicles removed. I know how painful it can be. Consider this your official invite to the Untitled Deadpool Sequel, James. I’ll see you and a guest in May. #MaximumEffort https://t.co/8XvXHNsw3x — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 5, 2018

An official invite to see the as yet unnamed Deadpool sequel with Ryan Reynolds, and a plus one (who better be his wife).

How nice is Ryan Reynolds?! So this guy gets ice cream, gets to bang his wife (maybe), and gets tickets to go see the new Deadpool in May WITH DEADPOOL HIMSELF. Maybe more people should look into this wisdom tooth removal thing — seems like it could turn out pretty sweet if you just play your cards right.