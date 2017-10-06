Advertising

Mandy Moore has talked about the importance of changing her hair from blonde to brunette. In a new #tbt photo, she reveals another hairstyle from her past — and one we're happy she chose to leave behind.

Along with celebrities like Amy Schumer and Chelsea Peretti, Mandy Moore posted an awkward photo of herself on Instagram under the hashtag #PuberMe. The picture she chose is a treasure trove of triangle hair and permed bangs. "Oooof. #permedbangs strike again," Moore wrote on Instagram.

Oooof. #permedbangs strike again. Wait...@stephenathome— would this count for #puberme?? #puertoricorelief #tbt A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Fans are writing in to comment on the very specific childhood look. " I had a perm in my 6th grade school picture. 🙈 ugh never again!," wrote one Instagram commenter. "I wanted these permed bangs SO BADLY as a kid and my mom wouldn't let me," shared another. Let's hope there's not a 90's nostalgia movement involving permed bangs because I don't think I could handle it.

The good news: The photo helped donate to a good cause (...and also raised awareness of Nick Kroll's Netflix show 'Big Mouth.'). All For every celebrity who put up a puberty picture, Nick Kroll and Stephen Colbert vowed to donate money to Puerto Rico hurricane relief. The bangs may not be glam, but we're sure glad Moore chose to share them.

