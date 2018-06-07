Mandy Moore says Valderrama's cruel comment about having sex with her was a lie.

You have probably forgotten this by now, but back in 2001 and 2002, Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama were totally a couple.
Yep! Moore was only 16-years-old when the two got together, and Valderrama was about 20. According to Moore, the relationship was everything young love should be— new, exciting and very innocent.
"I met him at a photo shoot for like, some teen magazine, literally, when I was 15? 15! I was [pretty innocent!]" said Moore in an interview on Howard Stern. "Again, never French kissed a boy. He was like my first real true boyfriend. [But] he did not [take my virginity]."
And that is why Moore was caught totally off guard when the former That 70s Show actor described having sex with her on the Howard Stern Show back in 2006.
"The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn't like warm apple pie," Wilmer said on Howard Stern nearly 12 years ago.
Uh, ew dude.
Moore said she was distraught when she learned of the interview at age 22.
"I dated him when I was 16 and 17," said Moore on Stern earlier this week. "I love him and I still love him, and he’s a very good friend and that’s why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic."
She even ended up calling her ask to confront him about the lie. She remembers asking Valderrama, "Where did this come from?"
He didn't have a great answer:
"I remember in the moment he tried to explain it away, that sort of he did get caught up, and like he maybe insinuated more than outright said it. And I was like, ‘No, you outright said it."
Now, in a recent interview with Elle, Moore said she is more than over the whole situation go.
"I moved past it now. I mean, this was like 2005 or something? We’re not that close, but we’re friendly. We have some mutual friends so yeah, we’ll see each other around every now and then," she said. "He came to my house a couple months ago, I had some friends over. I think he was [genuinely bummed about what happened] too. He’s a good guy, he really is."