Mandy Moore says Valderrama's cruel comment about having sex with her was a lie.

You have probably forgotten this by now, but back in 2001 and 2002, Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama were totally a couple.

Yep! Moore was only 16-years-old when the two got together, and Valderrama was about 20. According to Moore, the relationship was everything young love should be— new, exciting and very innocent.

"I met him at a photo shoot for like, some teen magazine, literally, when I was 15? 15! I was [pretty innocent!]" said Moore in an interview on Howard Stern. "Again, never French kissed a boy. He was like my first real true boyfriend. [But] he did not [take my virginity]."

And that is why Moore was caught totally off guard when the former That 70s Show actor described having sex with her on the Howard Stern Show back in 2006.

"The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn't like warm apple pie," Wilmer said on Howard Stern nearly 12 years ago.



Moore said she was distraught when she learned of the interview at age 22.