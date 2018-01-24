Margot Robbie's little brother proves that ridiculously hot genes run in the family

April Lavalle
Jan 24, 2018@12:30 PM
Unless you live under a rock, you probably are familiar with Oscar-nominated actress, Margot Robbie.

The Australian actress has played everyone from Tonya Harding to Harley Quinn. She really can do it all.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-1-lTYMW9.gif
giphy

But we are not here to talk about Margot.

No.

We are here to talk about her little brother, Cameron.

Let's just say that good genes run in the family:

🌱 She seems thirsty... #nottheplantwateredityesterday

A post shared by Cameron Robbie (@cameronrobbie) on

Yep. Like his big sister, Cameron Robbie is a total hottie.

*ponders housing affordability and university fees* #tbt

A post shared by Cameron Robbie (@cameronrobbie) on

You couldn't hide him from us forever, Margot!

Waiting to be picked up from the airport on the Gold Coast ain't so bad...

A post shared by Cameron Robbie (@cameronrobbie) on

MARGE! MARGE! THE GAYS ARE 'ERE! #superjuicy

A post shared by Cameron Robbie (@cameronrobbie) on

And maybe Cameron doesn't have as many fans as his sister, who boasts over 13 million followers on Instagram, but Cameron does have a respectable 41,000 followers on his page.

Always brooding in front of windows #lightenup

A post shared by Cameron Robbie (@cameronrobbie) on

'Why is the rum always gone?' ⚓️

A post shared by Cameron Robbie (@cameronrobbie) on

50 photos later ladies and gentlemen I give you a self-indulged narcissist...

A post shared by Cameron Robbie (@cameronrobbie) on

Congrats on being hot, Cameron!

