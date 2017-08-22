Advertising

Mariah Carey wears high heels, stilettos, and jewelry to the gym–so is anyone surprised she has an equally glam-yet-impractical outfit for bowling?

As reported by Us Weekly, the singer recently enjoyed a night at a bowling alley with her six-year-old twins and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. Carey wore black skinny jeans, a black long-sleeved top, and sunglasses on top of her head, even though it was dark inside. But the pièce de résistance was her black, sky-high, open-toe heels.

Having fun with #DemBabies in New York City!!! ❤️N❤️Y❤️C❤️ #Hometown #DemKids #DontBreakYourNailsWhileBowling 😘🦋 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Besides the fact that wearing heels to go bowling sounds really uncomfortable and impractical, how did she even get away with it? Teens working at bowling alleys are usually pretty strict about wearing street shoes. We imagine the conversation went something like this.

INT. BOWLING ALLEY

Teen working at the bowling alley: What size?

Mariah Carey: Ha! No one even knows how old I am–do you really think I'm going to tell you my shoe size?

Teen: Well, we can't let you bowl if you aren't wearing bowling shoes.

*Music starts in the distance.*

Mariah Carey: I-I-I don't want a lot for Christmas... There is just one thing I need...

Teen: Right this way.

Ah, the power of "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Carey's choice to wear stilettos instead of bowling shoes may have worked against her–in the two Boomerangs she shared on Instagram from the night out, the bumpers are clearly visible in her lane. Perhaps the bumpers were put up in an effort to compensate for not having bowling shoes on... A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:48am PDT Us Weekly spoke with "an eyewitness" who saw Carey at the bowling alley. "Mariah bowled in her heels and they kept the bumpers up the whole time," the source allegedly told the magazine. Carey also reportedly ordered a cheeseburger with no bun–a.k.a. a meat patty with cheese. You do you, Mariah. Us Weekly adds that Carey scored an 80, and her kids scored 60 and 69. Reminder: she reportedly had the bumpers up the whole time. And she scored an 80.

