Mariah Carey made a meme of herself and shook the internet to its core.

If you spend a lot of time online (or on Twitter, at least) you've probably seen the latest meme: the "if you don't deserve me at my [insert picture of someone looking bad], then you don't deserve me at my [insert picture of same person looking significantly better]" one.
One of the funniest examples has to have come from none other than Mariah Carey. MiMi tweeted two pictures of herself, and in one of them she looks pretty rough.
Everyone thought it was hilarious, and she lit Twitter up for a bit.
Of course, there were minor arguments in the comments, as will happen when the really serious Mariah Carey fans come out.
And so, so many references to Carey's photoshop fails and obsession with being thin.
One of the best things of all the very good things about Mariah Carey is that she never loses her sense of humor.