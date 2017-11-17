Mariah Carey scars interviewer for life in most Mariah interview ever.

Hollywood Reporter published an interview with pop legend Mariah Carey today. And our thoughts and prayers go out to Seth Abramovich, who "interviewed" Mariah in what basically turned into a one-way roast battle. Spoiler: Mariah won.
Now, in case you're new to the world of Mariah, let me explain: Mariah Carey is a diva. Some might even say THE diva of our time. And she's more than earned it. But that doesn't make her any less difficult to deal with. And this interview is the perfect example of why we love, revere, and fear, Mariah Carey.
The interview seemed to go well at first, but then it began to spiral when Abramovich accidentally stumbled into what is, apparently, a sore spot for Mariah Carey: the fact (and it is a fact) that she is the Queen of Christmas.
Here's what went down:
Seth: So now they seem to call you "the Queen of Christmas."
Mariah: "They." I don't know who "they" are. That is not my appellation.
Do not, I repeat, do not call Mariah "the Queen of Christmas" ever again. You hear me?!
The interview continued, somewhat rockily, after that, as Mariah explained why she's NOT the Queen of Christmas. Definitely not. Nope. No way.
Seth: You're not thrilled with that title.
Mariah: It's not that I'm not thrilled. I just don't think I deserve it. I'm just a person who likes Christmas, OK? Who happened to write some songs.
S: Tell me about your childhood and what Christmas meant to you as young Mariah.
M: What are you trying to insinuate? As “little” Mariah, I think you meant.
But despite a few missteps, Abramovich seemed to win her back by the end when he asked her "the hardest thing" about being
the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey. She gave a pretty awesome, and only a little bit scary, response:
What's the hardest thing about being Mariah Carey?
Darling, is there anything easy? No, I don't mean that. Can you take a guess?
If I had to, I would say it's got to be all the scrutiny you get from the media.
Of course it is. But I guess I feel like this is something I have wanted to do for my whole life. If that comes with it, you take the good with the bad and you just have to be well balanced and handle anything that comes along. It's up to me to decide what to focus on. Yeah, we all take knocks from people in the media. I'm not the only one who does, so I'm not going to belabor that point. I'm just going to keep being myself and keep pushing.
Spoken like a true Mariah.
I'm not the only one who noticed how exceptionally MARIAH this Mariah interview is.
WE COULD NOT AGREE MORE.
And in typical Mariah fashion, the interview ends on a positive note.
S: What do you want for Christmas this year?
M: Peace and harmony. Can we have that?
S: I don't know. Can we?
M: Let's hope for the best.
Never change, Mariah, you
Christmas queen person who just happens to like Christmas and wrote a few songs about it.