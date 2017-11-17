Mariah Carey scars interviewer for life in most Mariah interview ever.

Hollywood Reporter published an interview with pop legend Mariah Carey today. And our thoughts and prayers go out to Seth Abramovich, who "interviewed" Mariah in what basically turned into a one-way roast battle. Spoiler: Mariah won.

Now, in case you're new to the world of Mariah, let me explain: Mariah Carey is a diva. Some might even say THE diva of our time. And she's more than earned it. But that doesn't make her any less difficult to deal with. And this interview is the perfect example of why we love, revere, and fear, Mariah Carey.

The interview seemed to go well at first, but then it began to spiral when Abramovich accidentally stumbled into what is, apparently, a sore spot for Mariah Carey: the fact (and it is a fact) that she is the Queen of Christmas.

Here's what went down:

Seth: So now they seem to call you "the Queen of Christmas." Mariah: "They." I don't know who "they" are. That is not my appellation.

Do not, I repeat, do not call Mariah "the Queen of Christmas" ever again. You hear me?!