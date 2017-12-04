Mariah Carey harnesses Christmas magic to sit in what must be an invisible chair at her concert.

Christmas season, a.k.a. Mariah Carey season, is upon us.

The singer is currently touring the globe to spread Christmas cheer–and also to do whatever the fuck she wants, because she's Mariah Carey. Her latest I-do-what-I-want move occurred during one of her shows last week, when she took a moment mid-concert to sign autographs for fans on stage.

And while signing autographs in the middle of your show is noteworthy enough, Carey took things a step further by sitting down in a chair on stage while signing th–wait...hold on a sec. I'm not...I'm not seeing a chair?

.@MariahCarey stopped her concert last night to sign autographs to a few lambs 💕 pic.twitter.com/9c7GAyLtA0 — Mariah Carey Italia (@MariahCareyITA) December 1, 2017

In this clip from the concert shared by a Mariah Carey fan account, the pop star appears to be seated while she is signing autographs. But when she suddenly stands up, it's evident that there was no chair supporting her. She was simply balancing in a seated pose, all while wearing a floor-length gown and high heels. Basically, she's magic.