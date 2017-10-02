Advertising

This is what Mariah Carey gets for starting to promote the Christmas season nearly three months early.

While live on air on the talk show Good Morning Britain early Monday morning, news broke of the mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas Sunday night. A gunman opened fire on a concert during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing more than 50 people and injuring several hundred others.

Carey appeared on the show live from Los Angeles, casually sprawled across a white couch in a red gown, with a fully decorated Christmas tree in the background. As explained by Us Weekly, Carey was promoting her upcoming Christmas tour, when Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid put talk of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on hold to address the devastating news.

Advertising

The hosts asked Carey, who has performed several residences in Las Vegas, to comment on the tragedy. "It's just awful. Again, I pray for the victims and hope that all of this can stop as soon as possible," Carey said in a clip from the segment. "I've spent a lot of time in Vegas. This type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy. So I continue to pray for the victims and hope we have an end to this as soon as possible."

Advertising

"It’s terrible because people just going out to listen to music, that's what they want to do, and they’re out for the night and then something like this happens, nobody could have expected it. It's just wrong. I really don't know what to say," the singer continued.

While Carey's comments were fairly respectful and eloquent, especially considering the awkward circumstances, the internet responded to the clip with backlash.

Many thought it was unprofessional of the hosts to continue with Carey's segment at all.

GMB choosing to interview Mariah Carey in the middle of a terriost attack is an odd choice? Surely you cancel that #mandalaybay #GMB — Michael Kitchener (@eventsbykitch) October 2, 2017

Advertising

@GMB Mixing a pre-arranged interview w Mariah Carey (& Xmas tree?!) with awful news from Las Vegas. Surreal, unfair to her, poor journalism — Sarah Mann (@sarahmann365) October 2, 2017

So tasteless breaking the Vegas news to Mariah Carey live on TV, shame on you @gmb — loz (@lawuh) October 2, 2017

That interview with #Mariah on #GMB should've been cancelled. Absolutely distasteful to do that to someone. Piers should be ashamed. — ∆aniell (@DVOC_) October 2, 2017

@GMB absolutely disgusting decision to still interview @MariahCarey and break the news to her live! Was unfair and distasteful! — Naomi Horn (@butterflynay) October 2, 2017

Advertising

Finding #gmb in bad taste this morning, breaking Vegas news to Mariah Carey looking for some sort of scoop or reaction. — katie (@katielowndes) October 2, 2017

Some aimed their anger at Carey.

Mariah Carey slouched answers questions on Vegas shooting on #GMB infront of a Christmas tree 🎄 looking like a Barry White album cover — Chris Bebbington (@thebebbo) October 2, 2017

We now go to Mariah Carey for some unknown reason for the latest updates #GMB — me (@__Niceguy__) October 2, 2017

However, others defended the singer, arguing that she was blind-sided.

Why are people being dicks about #MariahCarey on #GMB? The Christmas tree was because of her tour, and she hadn't heard about #LasVegas — DJ Villan ♿🎙 (@DJVillan) October 2, 2017

Advertising

Give Mariah Carey a break. She was on GMB to discuss a Christmas tour not the Las Vegas shooting. It's not her fault she was blind-sided. — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) October 2, 2017

And some just couldn't focus on anything other than her Christmas tree, up three months early.

Good to see @MariahCarey has got the Christmas Tree up early this year 🌲 pic.twitter.com/qszIJk2ANQ — George Kimm 🌿 (@GeorgeKimm) October 2, 2017

Bro why is Mariah Carey sittin in front of a Christmas tree? pic.twitter.com/FQZS1YVogI — Pacho (@fedha550) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey being interviewed by GMB over the Vegas shooting. Sprawled over a sofa with an Xmas tree in the background. 😧 pic.twitter.com/CPMeTG2QtL — Carly (@CJ92x) October 2, 2017

Advertising

WTF is Mariah Carey doing with her Christmas Tree up? It’s only the 2nd of October! 🤣🌲 #GMB pic.twitter.com/IeZHUJLfkZ — Joff (@Joffey) October 2, 2017

Glad to see @MariahCarey already has her Christmas tree up. #BuyHerChristmasAlbum pic.twitter.com/vjruXOpt0P — Joshwa Saint James (@JoshwaStJames) October 2, 2017

Carey did not respond to the backlash, but she did write a tweet reiterating her feelings about the tragic shooting.

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.