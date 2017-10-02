This is what Mariah Carey gets for starting to promote the Christmas season nearly three months early.
While live on air on the talk show Good Morning Britain early Monday morning, news broke of the mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas Sunday night. A gunman opened fire on a concert during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing more than 50 people and injuring several hundred others.
Carey appeared on the show live from Los Angeles, casually sprawled across a white couch in a red gown, with a fully decorated Christmas tree in the background. As explained by Us Weekly, Carey was promoting her upcoming Christmas tour, when Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid put talk of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on hold to address the devastating news.
The hosts asked Carey, who has performed several residences in Las Vegas, to comment on the tragedy. "It's just awful. Again, I pray for the victims and hope that all of this can stop as soon as possible," Carey said in a clip from the segment. "I've spent a lot of time in Vegas. This type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy. So I continue to pray for the victims and hope we have an end to this as soon as possible."
"It’s terrible because people just going out to listen to music, that's what they want to do, and they’re out for the night and then something like this happens, nobody could have expected it. It's just wrong. I really don't know what to say," the singer continued.
While Carey's comments were fairly respectful and eloquent, especially considering the awkward circumstances, the internet responded to the clip with backlash.
Many thought it was unprofessional of the hosts to continue with Carey's segment at all.