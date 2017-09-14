Advertising

Opposites may attract romantically, but when it comes to pretty boy pop sensibilities meets classic mall goth ethos, the spark isn't always there. At least, the spark isn't there for Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber who are currently beefing over t-shirt drama. Before we get into the drama itself, can we reflect on the beauty of that last sentence?! How many times in your life do you earnestly read the phrase "t-shirt drama" in reference to a 23-year-old pop star and a 48-year-old goth legend?! It's a beautiful and ridiculous situation.

The drama itself came about last summer when Bieber used Manson's image on a $195 t-shirt he sold at Barney's. The shirt featured Manson the front of the shirt, while the back of the t-shirt read, "Bigger than Satan…Bieber.”

While Bieber claimed he got permission from Manson, the goth singer has a different story altogether.

During an interview with Consequence of Sound, Manson shared his experience of meeting Bieber, and how he'd never been consulted about the t-shirt. "He was (already) wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again,' Manson told reporters. "Bad mistake to say to me. He was a real piece of sh*t in the way he had the arrogance to say that."

Manson went on to share that Bieber was too friendly and apparently a "real touchy feely guy."

"He was a real piece of shit" - @MarilynManson on Justin Bieber co-opting his t-shirt design: https://t.co/gKvQHB8cjd pic.twitter.com/frg8NlheNl — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 13, 2017

In order to exact revenge on Bieber for the shirt drama, Manson trolled the young pop star with a false promise.

After feeling the specific wrath of an established musician whose been condescended to by Bieber, Manson took the dynamic into his own hands. "The next day I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do ‘Beautiful People’," Manson told Billboard. "He believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid."

You don't want to mess with Marilyn, Justin! pic.twitter.com/TR6yaa3SQ9 — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 14, 2017

Naturally, Twitter is eating up this unlikely rivalry.

If they were the same age this would feel like a high-school premise wherein the jock (idk Bieber has abs, right?!) and the goth are feuding. But since Manson's been in the music scene much longer, the dynamic feels more like an uncle and his sh*tty nephew duking it out over who gets shotgun on a family roadtrip. AKA, it's so bizarre and petty but I'm here for it 100%.

I can't deal with the fact that justin bieber told marilyn manson he made him relevant again pic.twitter.com/32MlXeLCwE — Revelation (@jerodiee) September 14, 2017

There are many, many sides to this ordeal.

Using someone's image without their permission isn't cool. But even so, the sheer intensity of this beef is mildly uncomfortable and possibly homoerotic?! Bieber is a "touchy feely guy?!" WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?!

Marilyn Manson shit talking Bieber is rich but especially about who's more masculine and successful 🤔 — Thicc'ums (@chromantichope) September 14, 2017

Technically, if this was a stand off, Manson would win. Since a report from Daily Mail reveals he's already been compensated for Bieber's shirt design.

nothing but respect for my president marilyn manson — bel (@blurdaniel) September 14, 2017

However, some people think Manson should chill on the newly born again Canadian.

Again, the whole feuding uncle dynamic makes Manson look REAL petty. Then again, Bieber is thoroughly padded in cash and Tumblr fan girls, so it's good for him to hear some real talk when he's being a Chad (a deft bro).

I'm not even a Bieber's fan but clearly Manson is jealous — Zeekio [SoulBisnezZ] (@ZeekioOriginals) September 14, 2017

Truly, hail Satan for the blessings of this absurd exchange.

