Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok won't be in theaters until November 2, but on Tuesday night, Mark Ruffalo's Instagram followers were treated to an exclusive sneak peek–accidentally.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, while attending the Thor: Ragnarok premiere in Los Angeles, Mark Ruffalo accidentally left an Instagram Live recording when he put his phone in his pocket, just before the film started. He didn't realize the premiere was being livestreamed from his phone until 15 minutes into the movie–and the reported 2,500ish people who tuned in got to hear the first 15 minutes of the unreleased flick. Ooooops.

mark ruffalo accidentally staying on instagram live while watching thor just made my day pic.twitter.com/CdLGPsDZKH — caroline reid (@lizzieolses) October 11, 2017

To make funny matters more serious, the audience members at the premiere were supposed to turn off their phones and seal them in special security pouches, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ruffalo, who stars in the film as Bruce Banner a.k.a. the Hulk, evidently did not follow that rule. Oh dear.

Many people who caught the accidental livestream tweeted about it–and a bunch of them expressed their fear that Ruffalo would get in trouble with Marvel, especially considering this was not his first time accidentally leaking info about Thor: Ragnarok.

Honestly, the panicked tone of some of these tweets is pretty hilarious.

MARK RUFFALO FUCKING LIVE STREAMED THOR BEFORE ITS EVEN OUT.



HES BEAT TOM. NO ONE CAN GIVE TOM SHIT EVER AGAIN FOR LEAKING SECRETS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JSpk4nBUaL — haley 🎃 (@ThomasHollandHQ) October 11, 2017

Y'ALL MARK RUFFALO IS LIVE ON INSTAGRAM WHILST THE FILM IS ON THIS TIME HE'S REALLY GONNA GET FIRED — spookysilver bobbi (@yourbuckytrash) October 11, 2017

honestly mark ruffalo just made my whole week by accidentally staying on live during the thor premiere don’t fire him marvel we need him — mari (@spideyyobrien) October 11, 2017

mark ruffalo during any marvel event pic.twitter.com/hav1V7camK — beth👻 (@midtownhoIIand) October 11, 2017

If you put Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, and Sebastian Stan in a room together what do you get?

Marvel’s secrets — mari (@spideyyobrien) October 7, 2017

Mark Ruffalo is really the king of spoiling things, he's SO in trouble, Marvel's got the sniper over him pic.twitter.com/h4jWJCdREY — mar (@tjhmmnd) October 11, 2017

mark ruffalo realizing he forgot to turn off the livestream and accidentally leaked the first 10 min of thor ragnarok audio IM DEAD KSHSKS pic.twitter.com/xREI2yXXQM — sue (@spideywomaw) October 11, 2017

@MarkRuffalo i think you accidentally spoiled the movie and Marvel is judging you from afar now. #ThorRagnarokPremiere pic.twitter.com/bmhtOC1lUN — Susana 😏 (@reidikulus) October 11, 2017

I feel bad for him but at the same time I can't stop laughing😂😂😂 Mark Ruffalo everone 👏😔😂 — melissa solis (@melimukeaf) October 11, 2017

Here's hoping the producers don't get too Hulk on Mark Ruffalo when they find out about this.

