Advertising

The world is finally about to get a break from Creepy McCreeperson, better known as Mark Salling, better known as Puck on Glee.

As reported by BuzzFeed, Salling was just sentenced to four to seven years of jail time. The long-awaited punishment follows his 2015 arrest, after child pornography and erotica was discovered on his computer. Like, a lot of it. Over 54,000 images and videos were found in his possession, and some of the victims were young girls aged 3 to 5.

In addition to going to jail, the actor will pay $50,000 to each victim who formally requests compensation. After getting out of jail, the next 20 years of his life will involve supervised and limited access to the internet. He also has to register as a sex offender, stay away from places like schools and arcades, and partake in a treatment program, reports Deadline. The outlet adds that Salling, "escaped spending up to 20 years in jail and a lifetime of supervised release."

Advertising

Possessing child pornography is not the only disgusting and horrific offense on Mark Salling's permanent record. Last year, he was accused of raping a 22-year-old woman several years prior. And in 2015, he had to pay $2.7 million in a lawsuit to his ex-girlfriend Roxanne Gorzela, after she accused Salling of forcing to have sex without a condom.

Basically, he is a despicable human being. Goodbye!!!!!!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.