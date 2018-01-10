Michelle Williams made 1000 times less than Mark Wahlberg for reshoots for the same movie and people are outraged.

On Tuesday, USA Today reported that one of the stars of the film All The Money in The World, Mark Wahlberg, earned $1.5 million for his extra work on reshoots for the movie. This stands in stark contrast to one of the film's other stars, Michelle Williams, who apparently earned only $80 per day, adding up to less than $1000.
The movie required extensive reshoots to replace disgraced actor Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer. USA Today originally reported that the actors were doing their reshoots for free, but it would appear that's not true.
Director Ridley Scott had told USA Today in December, "Everyone did it for nothing. They all came in for free."
Regarding the reshoots, Williams, said, "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort." Well, it seems they took her salary, but not Wahlberg's.
People on Twitter, celebrities and mere mortals alike, tweeted their outrage at this ridiculous disparity.
Adding insult to injury, the pay gap flies in the face of all the work Michelle Williams has done with the Time's Up movement, fighting for equality in Hollywood. The timing of this information couldn't be more apt. Maybe now that inequalities like this are being made so public, they'll happen less. Here's hoping!