Michelle Williams made 1000 times less than Mark Wahlberg for reshoots for the same movie and people are outraged.

On Tuesday, USA Today reported that one of the stars of the film All The Money in The World, Mark Wahlberg, earned $1.5 million for his extra work on reshoots for the movie. This stands in stark contrast to one of the film's other stars, Michelle Williams, who apparently earned only $80 per day, adding up to less than $1000.

The movie required extensive reshoots to replace disgraced actor Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer. USA Today originally reported that the actors were doing their reshoots for free, but it would appear that's not true.

Director Ridley Scott had told USA Today in December, "Everyone did it for nothing. They all came in for free."

On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the All the Money in the World reshoot. Did they think this wouldn't come out? Unacceptable #TimesUp — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 9, 2018

Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018

This is so messed up that it is almost hard to believe. Almost. This is how this business works. I wonder if the studio or Wahlberg will do something to make the situation less insane. https://t.co/RsunBlOeCk — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2018