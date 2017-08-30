Advertising

We've all hoped to experience a moment as iconic and sexy as the one in Ghost, in which Patrick Swayze walks in on Demi Moore working at the pottery wheel. In terms of sexiness, things only go up, but in terms of pottery skills, things only get worse, as the vase she's trying to make falls apart due to her lover's "help."

And of all the celebrity pairs to recreate this classic moment, no one ever thought it would be Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

As promotion for the second season of their cooking show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, the two performed their own version of the scene. Stewart shared the clip to her Instagram–and things really start to heat up in her kitchen.

The video opens on a record player cranking up "Unchained Melody," just like in Ghost. Martha Stewart unbuttons the top of her white button-down, sits down at her spinning cake stand, and gets to icing. After perfectly frosting a chocolate cake, we see Snoop Dogg slide up behind Stewart to assist her. But as soon as Snoop gets his hands on the cake, he turns her smooth frosting masterpiece into a mess–just like Patrick Swayze does to Demi Moore's vase. For Moore, having her vase ruined was worth it for the sex that followed. For Martha Stewart, we can only hope having her cake ruined was worth it for the ratings.

Watch both the ad and the original scene from Ghost, below.

Their chemistry in the kitchen is undeniable -- check out the new trailer for "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" and see what @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg have cooking up in season two. @vh1 A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

