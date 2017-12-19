Matt Damon thrashed online after his latest comments on sexual harassment.

Matt Damon is that friend that you start hanging out with a lot only to realize that every time you go in public with him he is terribly embarrassing, rather sexist, and you need to ditch him ASAP. Damon's been on a roll lately with questionable stories regarding sexual misconduct and assault in Hollywood. It's come out that Damon helped cover up Harvey Weinstein's behavior. Damon's defense of Louis C.K. prompted his ex-girlfriend Minnie Driver and Alyssa Milano, among others, to publicly shut him down. Damon most recently spoke to Business Insider and once again totally missed the mark.

"We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s---load of guys — the preponderance of men I've worked with — who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected."

Regarding the question of whether he would work with in the future with someone accused of sexual harassment or assault, Damon said, "That always went into my thinking. I mean, I wouldn't want to work with somebody who — life's too short for that. But the question of if somebody had allegations against them, you know, it would be a case-by-case basis. You go, 'What's the story here?'"