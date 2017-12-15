Matt Damon is getting called out on controversial statements he made about sexual harassment.

Matt Damon just made some questionable comments about sexual harassment during an interview with movie critic Peter Travers while promoting his new movie Downsizing. Damon talked about what he called the "culture of outrage" that surrounds sexual harassment in Hollywood, telling Travers, "All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum."
Damon told Travers,
I think we’re in this watershed moment. I think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories, and it’s totally necessary. I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure—you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?
Damon continued, “We live in this culture of outrage and injury. You know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.’”
Then, unprompted, Damon brought up disgraced comedian Louis C.K., who was accused of masturbating in front of several women, saying,
The Louis C.K. thing, I don’t know all the details. I don’t do deep dives on this, but I did see his statement, which kind of, which [was] arresting to me. When he came out and said, “I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.” And I just remember thinking, “Well, that’s the sign of somebody who—well, we can work with that.” … I don’t know Louis C.K.. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything that he—I just think that we have to kind of start delineating between what these behaviors are.
Damon had initially said that he didn't know anything about what was allegedly going on with Harvey Weinstein (who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by numerous women).
But now he's saying something a little bit different. Damon told Travers, "I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew, you know? And that wasn’t a surprise to anybody. So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that—I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer. … I mean, I don’t hang out with him."
That's still information that would have been useful for a lot of women.