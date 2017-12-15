Matt Damon is getting called out on controversial statements he made about sexual harassment.

Matt Damon just made some questionable comments about sexual harassment during an interview with movie critic Peter Travers while promoting his new movie Downsizing. Damon talked about what he called the "culture of outrage" that surrounds sexual harassment in Hollywood, telling Travers, "All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum."

Damon told Travers,

I think we’re in this watershed moment. I think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories, and it’s totally necessary. I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure—you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?

Damon continued, “We live in this culture of outrage and injury. You know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.’”

Then, unprompted, Damon brought up disgraced comedian Louis C.K., who was accused of masturbating in front of several women, saying,