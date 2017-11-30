Matt Lauer breaks his silence on accusations of sexual misconduct.

A day after his public termination from The Today Show due his history of sexual assault and harassment, Matt Lauer has spoken out. Lauer released an apology, which Savannah Guthrie read on Today.
Read the full statement:
There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.
Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.
Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.
Rather than shy away from the scandal or stand behind Lauer, NBC is (finally) confronting the story head-on. After the statement was read on Today, NBC's Stephanie Gosk reported on Lauer's history of sexual harassment and past victims who are now coming forward. Gosk went so far as to read Variety's negative comments about NBC and how former complaints about Lauer "fell on deaf ears." That a number of women from Lauer's own show are presenting on Lauer's story makes this coverage powerful: it is a major change from how sexual predators' legacies have been protected in the past.
Twitter has been quick to point out how Lauer's statement is problematic.
If he follows in the footsteps of his predecessors, Lauer will hide away at a swanky sex rehab center in an attempt to rehabilitate his image.