People are having a range of reactions to Matt Lauer getting fired this morning.

News of Matt Lauer's being fired from NBC for alleged sexual misconduct just broke, and Twitter is abuzz with all sorts of opinions and takes (and some jokes, too). We don't know the details of the story yet, but here's what Twitter thinks of the situation so far.

Where's a GIF of Ann Curry dancing on Matt Lauer's grave when you need one? — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) November 29, 2017

Megyn Kelly about to bust into Matt Lauer's office with measuring tape like: pic.twitter.com/XNqkkQIQ3s — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 29, 2017

They should make Matt Lauer give a “tearful, emotional” goodbye on live television like they did to Ann Curry. — Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 29, 2017

Between President BabyHands retweeting racist accounts and the Matt Lauer bombshell, the internet and my brain will probably explode today. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 29, 2017

“Where in the world is Matt Lauer?”



Not 30 Rock. https://t.co/93wmBfuKr0 — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 29, 2017