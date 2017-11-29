People are having a range of reactions to Matt Lauer getting fired this morning.

Jessie Dean Altman
Nov 29, 2017@12:45 PM
News of Matt Lauer's being fired from NBC for alleged sexual misconduct just broke, and Twitter is abuzz with all sorts of opinions and takes (and some jokes, too). We don't know the details of the story yet, but here's what Twitter thinks of the situation so far.

And here's a tweet from November 23 that foresaw the whole thing.

