People are having a range of reactions to Matt Lauer getting fired this morning.

News of Matt Lauer's being fired from NBC for alleged sexual misconduct just broke, and Twitter is abuzz with all sorts of opinions and takes (and some jokes, too). We don't know the details of the story yet, but here's what Twitter thinks of the situation so far.
Where's a GIF of Ann Curry dancing on Matt Lauer's grave when you need one?— Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) November 29, 2017
Megyn Kelly about to bust into Matt Lauer's office with measuring tape like: pic.twitter.com/XNqkkQIQ3s— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) November 29, 2017
They should make Matt Lauer give a “tearful, emotional” goodbye on live television like they did to Ann Curry.— Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 29, 2017
Between President BabyHands retweeting racist accounts and the Matt Lauer bombshell, the internet and my brain will probably explode today.— andy lassner (@andylassner) November 29, 2017
“Where in the world is Matt Lauer?”— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 29, 2017
Not 30 Rock. https://t.co/93wmBfuKr0
Ann Curry after hearing Matt Lauer was fired: pic.twitter.com/CfElEenMD4— Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) November 29, 2017
Matt Lauer just caught his karma bus and Ann Curry was driving pic.twitter.com/zxjVPTBYfz— T Sanders (@troiselaine) November 29, 2017
Hey, remember how Matt Lauer treated Hillary Clinton in that debate? https://t.co/n4SwnWsjUw— Celia (@_celia_marie_) November 29, 2017
Let’s just take a second to remember how royally Matt Lauer failed at moderating the national security debate last year https://t.co/le0WP1LQex pic.twitter.com/m6Cba1Q7aj— laura olin (@lauraolin) November 29, 2017
our national political narratives are shaped by men who hate women, part infinity https://t.co/Q8F8NkXLwg— Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) November 29, 2017
I hope when Andy Lack fired Matt Lauer he was like "so it's 99% the sexual assault stuff and 1% your Trump interview on the Intrepid"— 127 days ago Trump promised 24-hr Hezbollah answer (@MattNegrin) November 29, 2017
Inappropriate sexual behavior got "Matt Lauer" fired but it got Trump hired and Trump is shamelessly happy to tweet about Matt being fired. pic.twitter.com/83jCuPtVNJ— Dennis (@esaviour870) November 29, 2017
Ann Curry and Tamron Hall watching breaking news this morning. #MattLauer pic.twitter.com/b4DJnc2Mt5— Ricky Bobby (@leenBsk8n) November 29, 2017
Let's not forget... at a crucial moment in the 2016 election, Matt Lauer basically became Donald Trump's hype man and publicist. https://t.co/lsNWjlwjy8— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 29, 2017
Ann Curry & Katie Couric told us about Matt Lauer directly & obliquely for years so NBC cannot pretend this is new info.— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) November 29, 2017
And here's a tweet from November 23 that foresaw the whole thing.
It’s a countdown until Matt Lauer is accused of something, right?— Christopher "The Soolie" Soolie (@TheSpoony) November 23, 2017