Video of Matt Lauer interviewing Sandra Bullock in 2009 is making everyone cringe.

All sorts of old Matt Lauer interviews are resurfacing in light of the sexual misconduct allegations that got him fired from NBC. In this video from 2009, Lauer is interviewing Sandra Bullock, who was promoting her movie The Proposal. But pretty much all Lauer could talk about was Bullock's nude scene in the movie.

He opens the interview by saying one thing that had changed since they'd seen each other last was that he had now seen her naked, referring to the scene. He also joked (hopefully joked) that a picture from that scene was now his screensaver.