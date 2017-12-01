Video of Matt Lauer interviewing Sandra Bullock in 2009 is making everyone cringe.

All sorts of old Matt Lauer interviews are resurfacing in light of the sexual misconduct allegations that got him fired from NBC. In this video from 2009, Lauer is interviewing Sandra Bullock, who was promoting her movie The Proposal. But pretty much all Lauer could talk about was Bullock's nude scene in the movie.
He opens the interview by saying one thing that had changed since they'd seen each other last was that he had now seen her naked, referring to the scene. He also joked (hopefully joked) that a picture from that scene was now his screensaver.
He goes on to say, "You're naked for most of this movie!" and Bullock laughs obligingly but says, “No I’m not!" (She is not.)
Lauer continued talking about the scene, bringing up to Bullock's apparent vow to never do a nude scene. Bullock clarified that she'd said she'd never do a nude sex scene, but being butt-naked for comedy is another thing altogether.
Then Lauer asks her how it felt to do the scene ("Was it all right? I mean, was it hard to do?"), and she shrugs, visibly over the subject matter, and answered that she was just playing a character.
It hardly seems like one goofy, comedic scene with a naked woman warrants all this talk. Bullock wanted to talk about comedy and her movie, but all Lauer was interested in was nude Sandra Bullock.