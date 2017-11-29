Breaking investigation shines a light on Matt Lauer's repulsive sexual behavior with dozens of women.

On Wednesday morning, Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News and The Today Show because he was accused of sexual harassment by a colleague. A few hours later, Variety published its investigation into Lauer's behavior and it's damning.

The report states:

1. Lauer "once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified."

2. He invited a female employee to his office, and dropped his pants.

After showing her his penis and the employee was left "visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act."

3. He would "quiz female producers about who they'd slept with, offering to trade names."

Lauer also played "f*ck, marry, or kill" around the office, rating and asking people to rate his co-hosts.

4. He once compared a woman's performance in bed to her ability to do her job.

"For Lauer, work and sex were intertwined," Variety writes.

5. "His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up."

That's just f*cking terrifying. Not only did he assure that people couldn't walk in on him, he made sure that women couldn't walk out.

6. His wife traveled with him to the London Olympics because he said that she didn't trust him to travel alone.

7. According to producers, Lauer would dismiss stories about cheating husbands and prevent them from being on the show.

Read the whole investigative report over at Variety.