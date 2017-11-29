This 2012 Matt Lauer video spoofing sexual harassment has not aged well.

In light of today's abrupt firing of Matt Lauer from The Today Show, The Daily Show tweeted a Today Show clip from 2012 in which Matt Lauer and some of his colleagues make light of sexual harassment in the workplace. Because that's always super funny.

Throwback to 2012 when Matt Lauer was the “real victim” of sexual harassment on the Today show 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mYdnhEV2wv — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 29, 2017

The spoof segment, which also features Willie Geist and investigative reporter Jeff Rossen, shows Lauer pretending to be upset by a colleague smacking him on the butt with a newspaper. “I said ‘Hi Willie, how are you?’ and I thought that would be the end of it — and he just he reached out and you know…" Lauer said in a mock interview.

He added, “I didn’t do anything differently. I wasn’t wearing a different cologne, this was uninitiated."

It's stupid, insensitive, and uninformed. Watching it now, you'd never believe anyone thought it was a good idea to make it.

Speaking of his pretend "harasser," Geist, Lauer says, “If you do it, own up to it." As of now, Lauer still hasn't taken his own advice.