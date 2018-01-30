Matthew Broderick's photo with a little kid shades the most famous comedian in the world.

People who are friends with celebrities are surely used to getting burned when out in public with their famous friends. Strangers, of course, want picture swith the celeb and not the plebeian friend. The friend surely becomes familiar with this process of getting the shaft. Unless that friend is also famous, then they'll likely be confused or bemused as to why they're not wanted in the photo as well.

Twitter user @HonoredSpirit shared such an incident as documented by his friend, who saw Matthew Broderick and wanted to take a photo of the star and his daughter.

"The Matthew Broderick Story"



A few years ago a friend of mine took his family out to Montauk on vacation and had stopped at a little store to get snacks, etc, and who do they see but that Star of Stage and Screen, Matthew Broderick... — 👹 (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018

…also in the store with a friend. So my friend politely asks Broderick if he will take a photo with his daughter. Broderick galliantly obliges, but this is a once in a lifetime photo and he wants it to be just right… — 👹 (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018

…so he asks Broderick’s friend to kind of move to the side a bit out of frame, and he moves a bit. And my friend says, just a little more, a little more, keeps doing the nudging motion with his hand. Lots of nudging. Okay he wont move any farther, fine, we can crop him out... — 👹 (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018

…and they take the picture and go back to the car all big grins to the rest of the family, who all shout in unison WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU??



So here’s the photo: pic.twitter.com/rUGDRL8F21 — 👹 (@HonoredSpirit) January 29, 2018

WHAT. Can you imagine telling the Jerry Seinfeld to get out of the way for a photo opp with Matthew Broderick?

Well, that's being unfair to Broderick since he is Ferris Bueller after all. The better question is who is capable of recognizing Broderick and not Seinfeld?