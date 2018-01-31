'Glee' star Matthew Morrison's photo acknowledging Mark Salling's suicide sets commenters on a frenzy.

Sorry, but this post doesn't start off on a happy note. It may not end on a happy note, either.

On Tuesday, Mark Salling, the actor known for playing Puck on Glee, was found dead by suicide, CNN reported. In recent years, Salling's name had become tainted after it was discovered that he was in possession of child pornography in 2015. Following his arrest, Salling pleaded guilty to possession and was scheduled for sentencing in March. The 35-year-old actor was facing four to seven years in prison.

After news of his suicide broke, Salling's former Glee co-star, Matthew Morrison, posted a photo of himself with Salling and Cory Monteith, another Glee co-star who died of an overdose in 2013. Morrison captioned the photo with angel emojis.

😇😔😇 A post shared by Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PST

A number of people commented with anger at Morrison's post.