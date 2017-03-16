Advertising

Ah, the stupid things kids do. Actor Matthew Perry was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, where he told Kimmel all about how in fifth grade he beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Well, Justin Trudeau wasn't the prime minister then, he was just a few years younger than Perry (but his dad was the prime minister).

Matthew Perry explained how he and a friend beat up Trudeau, purely out of jealousy. The reason was that Justin Trudeau was better at a sport than Perry and his friend were (surprise!). "I'm not proud of [it]," Perry admitted. "I’m not bragging about this. This was terrible. I was a stupid kid.”

It's hard to imagine anyone trying to beat up hunky Justin Trudeau now, though. And he's probably still better at sports.

http://giphy.com/gifs/justin-trudeau-kcfYYyMY6KnpC

