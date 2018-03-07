Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' is back and Pink is devastated.

Viva la internet trolls!

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel presented a special music edition of his hilariously cruel reoccurring segment, "Mean Tweets."

Music legends like Erykah Badu, Green Day and Alice Cooper read what a**holes on the internet had to say about them, and it's not pretty— but it is pretty funny.

Check it out:

"Common is the Pottery Barn of rappers," wrote one person.

"Fall Out Boy is the Comic Sans MS of music. They are both entirely overused," said another.

Ouch, harsh. But not entirely untrue...