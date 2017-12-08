Meghan Markle's normally reclusive dad speaks out on his daughter becoming royalty.

Meghan Markle's dad, 73, who's managed to avoid giving the media a statement since his daughter got engaged to Prince Harry in late November, was finally caught by British tabloid the Mirror.
They managed to track him down to his hiding place—just kidding, he lives there—in Mexico and grill him about his daughter becoming Princess Meghan Markle.
(She won't actually become Princess Meghan Markle, even though she'll be a princess — it's a complicated titles thing, and we're not British enough to get into it.)
"I'm very pleased. I'm delighted," said the proud father, sounding pretty damn British although he lives in Mexico as a "retired [Hollywood] lighting director" and raised Markle in LA.
Although some tabloids have surfaced a video of an 18-year-old Meghan describing a fractured relationship, the 36-year-old Markle and her dad seem to be on great terms, if Instagram posts are any indication.
And come on, do you really want to live in a world where we can't trust gushing Father's Day Instagram tributes?
Thomas Markle reportedly "never liked the limelight," according to his son, Tom Jr., who elaborated that "he hates the attention Meghan's romance has brought on to him."
"He loves her but hates the idea of being in the spotlight."
But speaking to the Mirror, the elder Thomas affirmed his desire to give away his daughter at the wedding, when the spotlight will shine brighter than, um, Big Ben on a November morning?
Anyway, here was his response to whether he'd like to give away his daughter:
Thomas Markle Sr beamed: “Yes. I’d love to.”
So the guy reportedly hates the spotlight, but here he is giving delightful quotes. What a world. When pressed for details, Markle said, "I'm sorry. You know I can't talk."
Why are the ones who respect reporters the only ones who won't talk to them?
Here's to years and years of tabloid press for everyone with the last name Markle. Welcome to the A-list!