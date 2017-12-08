Meghan Markle's normally reclusive dad speaks out on his daughter becoming royalty.

Meghan Markle's dad, 73, who's managed to avoid giving the media a statement since his daughter got engaged to Prince Harry in late November, was finally caught by British tabloid the Mirror.

They managed to track him down to his hiding place—just kidding, he lives there—in Mexico and grill him about his daughter becoming Princess Meghan Markle.

(She won't actually become Princess Meghan Markle, even though she'll be a princess — it's a complicated titles thing, and we're not British enough to get into it.)

"I'm very pleased. I'm delighted," said the proud father, sounding pretty damn British although he lives in Mexico as a "retired [Hollywood] lighting director" and raised Markle in LA.

Although some tabloids have surfaced a video of an 18-year-old Meghan describing a fractured relationship, the 36-year-old Markle and her dad seem to be on great terms, if Instagram posts are any indication.

And come on, do you really want to live in a world where we can't trust gushing Father's Day Instagram tributes?