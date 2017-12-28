Meghan Markle's half-sister jumps on Twitter to respond to Prince Harry's 'family' comment.

As the rest of the world tries to catch up on the life and backstory of the newest cast member of the English royal family, a new player has risen to the top of the drama watch:

Samantha Grant, AKA Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's half-sister.

Here she is addressing some rumors about things she's said about her half-sister:

(Samantha now goes by Markle in her Twitter bio, but she's Samantha Grant in her handle, @SamanthaMGrant. Some reporters find that strange. We'll just call her Samantha.)

It's currently unknown whether Samantha is invited to her half-sister's wedding to Prince Harry, a question that becomes more and more interesting every time her salty comments make the news.

This time, she delighted royal drama-watchers by taking to Twitter after Prince Harry's odd remark that his own family is "the family I suppose [Meghan Markle's] never had."

Some commenters found that statement insensitive: