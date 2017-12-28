Meghan Markle's half-sister jumps on Twitter to respond to Prince Harry's 'family' comment.

As the rest of the world tries to catch up on the life and backstory of the newest cast member of the English royal family, a new player has risen to the top of the drama watch:
Samantha Grant, AKA Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's half-sister.
Here she is addressing some rumors about things she's said about her half-sister:
(Samantha now goes by Markle in her Twitter bio, but she's Samantha Grant in her handle, @SamanthaMGrant. Some reporters find that strange. We'll just call her Samantha.)
It's currently unknown whether Samantha is invited to her half-sister's wedding to Prince Harry, a question that becomes more and more interesting every time her salty comments make the news.
This time, she delighted royal drama-watchers by taking to Twitter after Prince Harry's odd remark that his own family is "the family I suppose [Meghan Markle's] never had."
Some commenters found that statement insensitive:
And of course Samantha had something to say about it:
Including a promotion for her new tell-all:
Samantha's book will be titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, although in the clip above, she does try to suppress the impression that gives as a "slamming tell-all."
Additional information for your consideration are the reports from April that Samantha was "reportedly planning to star in a reality show to expose their ongoing family dramas."
And the reports from British tabloid The Sun that she once called her half-sister a "shallow social climber" with a "soft spot for gingers."
And the info from the Daily Beast that she's also "alleged that Meghan stopped speaking to her after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008."
Excited for the wedding yet?
Apologies for this next line, but it has to be written or else the British tabloids will put a curse on my family for not paying them homage with a corny subheader:
Meghan may be the princess, but Samantha's the drama queen!
Nice. Everyone's really rooting for the reality show rumors to become reality, right?