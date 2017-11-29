Meghan Markle's sister spills the tea on how the royal engagement f**ked up their family.

Meghan Markles' engagement to Prince Harry has caused some rifts in her family, according to her half-sister, Samantha Grant (also known as Samantha Markle). That's a little odd, though, because according to Us Weekly, the pair haven't spoken since 2008. How much riftier can you get?

Grant told Us Weekly, “It created some rifts with us, but people across the pond think we’re mean people saying bad things about her, but that’s not the case.”

Grant, who is writing a memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, might mean that her book is causing some rifts in the family, telling Us Weekly, “Everyone assumes my book is a slamming tell-all, which it is not. Now it can be egg in their faces and everyone can say what they think. My book is not a small piece and it is important historically. I wasn’t in a position to release what it was about. They assumed the worst and I think that’s unfair and our family members who spoke about my book shouldn’t be doing so.”

As for her sister's engagement, Grant says she's thrilled. "It was really exciting for me. I am so happy for her." She also says she'd love to go to the royal wedding, but isn't sure she'll get an invite. She told Us, “I hope so. I would certainly go. It would be challenging in a wheelchair [Grant has multiple sclerosis], but I would love to go and show her how much I love her and how happy I am about this and for her.”