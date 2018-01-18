Meghan Markle got a super patronizing first gift as a member of the royal family.

Meghan Markle, the princess the world needs but does not yet deserve, officially joins the Royal Family on May 19th (order the tea and crumpets now for the ultimate watch party), but is getting some nice engagement gifts from the United Kingdom's allies.

And by nice, I mean lame.

Markle's brother-in-law-to-be, His Royal Highness Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, went on a royal visit to Finland last November, and a recently published PDF cataloged the gifts he received from the Finns.

Prince William scored a lot of cool stuff, including a wristwatch from the president, a bottle of gin, and TWO FABRIC GNOMES!!!

Members of the Finnish public also gave Prince William some tchotchkes to pass on to Kate and the kids, including two hobby horses and a necklace.

Way down at the bottom of the list, is the gift a Finn gave to Wills to give to Meghan, and it's a goddamn apron.