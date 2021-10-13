22 reactions to Meghan Trainor revealing she and her husband poop side-by-side.

From their unorthodox bathing habits, to complaining about parenting, to thinking their singing will cheer people up in a pandemic, celebrities have never been less relatable than they are right now. And in today's chapter of "Celebrities: NOT like us," I bring you the story of Meghan Trainor and her husband pooping side-by-side. I'm sorry. But to be fair, you knew what you were getting in to when you clicked on this story.

For context: singer Meghan Trainor caused quite a sh*t show (lol) last week when she revealed on Nicole Byer's podcast that she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, have side-by-side toilets upon which they have pooped, together. AT THE SAME TIME.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time," she said. "So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

She continued: