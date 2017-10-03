Advertising

Week 1 of Megyn Kelly Today could have definitely gone better. See: Exhibit A (the cast of Will & Grace), Exhibit B (Debra Messing), Exhibit C (Jane Fonda), and Exhibit D (a cursing cameraman).

And unfortunately for Megyn Kelly, week 2 is also off to a rough start. As pointed out by Jezebel, a segment Tuesday morning featured Tom Brokaw, legendary NBC news anchor. Questions were opened to audience members, and a man asked Brokaw: “With the tragedy that happened in Las Vegas, we’re constantly bombarded with the news day and night. When does this become harmful to us and our children?”

Brokaw responded by discussing the NRA's role in America's lax gun control laws. He also tried to tell the audience how we can fight for stricter laws.

We are where we are because of the power of people who wanted these kinds of guns, and the NRA managed to organize them and get them as a political force in America. So the question is, if you’re not happy with what has happened, your individual obligation as a citizen is to organize on the other side. And that’s possible as well. The NRA has a lot of money, obviously, and if you’re running against the NRA, and a lot of the western congressional districts for example, you’re portrayed as a traitor to America...you’re not in favor of people who have weapons, and that's after all how the country started.* We’re a long way away from that second amendment in which we said that a well regulated militia is important to our country. I think that we have to step up, and...speak up...

The asterisk denotes the point at which Megyn Kelly launched into an awkward but fervent attempt to get Brokaw to stop talking, with the following words:

Yep. Got it. Gotta leave it at that, Tom. Thank you to our entire panel. We’re up against a hard break, apologies Tom Brokaw. Sorry, they’re wrapping me hard because we got a hard break coming up.

And then, despite her urgency about wrapping things up, she took the next few moments to acknowledge both sides of the gun control argument.

But listen, this debate will not end now. There are people who defend the second amendment who believe you can’t legislate against evil, and those who believe we have to have an honest conversation. Gotta leave it at that. We’ll be right back. After this.

Hold up...there was enough time for you to say all that, but you couldn't let Tom Brokaw finish his sentence about what citizens have to do to combat gun violence? Megyn, your Fox News is showing.

Not to mention, Kelly opened Tuesday morning's segment with an emotional speech about the Las Vegas attack, dismissing the idea that stricter gun control laws might prevent shootings. "The mental health laws are not going to change, and we know it. The gun laws? Right. And even if they did change, you would still get people like this guy and we know it," she told the audience. According to multiple statistics and studies, better gun control likely would cause there to be less gun violence in the US–something Kelly seems to be unaware of.

The clip of Kelly cutting off Brokaw quickly made its way around the internet, and many had things to say about it.

megyn kelly looks super panicked after she cuts off tom brokaw like she knows we know — cocteauber twin (@wrongmiles) October 3, 2017

Megyn Kelly cuts off Tom Brokaw when he starts criticizing the NRA. Why is she even on the air? NBC in bed with NRA? — jazzvideoguy (@jazzvideoguy) October 3, 2017

megyn kelly cutting off tom brokaw while he's speaking out about the NRA is truly a new, exciting level of snakiness https://t.co/IrbbxkEM9S pic.twitter.com/ZI6g1U0PyC — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) October 3, 2017

It's like her Fox instincts just kicked in — Paul Hauser (@phauser) October 3, 2017

Why is anyone surprised? MegynKelly interviewed a SANDY HOOK DENIER? Lay this at #NBC. https://t.co/zzUVK9XQgJ — Jeff Reifman (@reifman) October 3, 2017

The same Megyn Kelly who thought it was SO important to interview the influential and wise Alex Jones? I smell a future @NRA lobbyist. https://t.co/5iupHcGrjw — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 3, 2017

Here's hoping week 3 of Megyn Kelly Live brings us just as much cringing as weeks 1 and 2.

