Megyn Kelly's first week hosting her Today Show segment Megyn Kelly Live could definitely be going better.

While interviewing the cast of Will & Grace Monday morning, Kelly made a few comments that people dismissed as homophobic–Debra Messing included. And later this week, while interviewing Jane Fonda and Robert Redford to promote their new Netflix film Our Souls at Night, Kelly struck again by turning the conversation towards Fonda's plastic surgery.

"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully, and with strength, and unapologetically," Kelly told Fonda. "You've admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit, but you look amazing. Why did you say–I read that you said, you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"

Fonda darted her eyes to the side, took a brief moment of silence, and then she responded with perfect timing and the perfect question: "We really wanna talk about that now?"

BRB, saving this GIF to my phone. It is truly perfect for so many occasions.

Kelly attempted to defend her question. "Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look," the host explained. Yeah, sure, but Jane Fonda didn't come on your show to promote her face. She came on to promote her movie, Megyn.

"Well, thanks." A touch of sarcasm. "Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery," Fonda said, sharing a chuckle and a knowing glance with Redford. She then launched into a passionate discussion about her character in the film. Yas, girl.

Following the Megyn Kelly Live segment, Fonda spoke with ET Canada about how she felt. "Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and Bob [Redford] is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up – whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not," Fonda told the outlet. "I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."

The internet caught wind of Fonda's already-iconic response, and of course, tweeted their feelings.

jane fonda just shutting down megyn kelly and taking that interview for herself while robert redford had her back the whole time pic.twitter.com/AQXsmQtUoF — steph (@stephssdubois) September 27, 2017

At this rate @megynkelly is going to alienate everyone within the first month of her new show. Feigned shock. https://t.co/wksnovpvxc — Joshua Owen (@JoshuaOwen) September 27, 2017

Megyn Kelly asks Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery, learns you do not fuck with Jane Fonda. pic.twitter.com/uLSPcMwkuU — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 27, 2017

If I ever need to conjure a Patronus I will close my eyes and remember the transcendent faces Jane Fonda made at Megyn Kelly this morning. pic.twitter.com/PTrbINrFN1 — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) September 27, 2017

I must meet the gay @TODAYshow producer sabotaging Megyn Kelly by having Jane Fonda & the cast of WILL AND GRACE as her first guests. pic.twitter.com/NT4VAJFhYf — Scott Rising (@rising) September 27, 2017

This look about sums up Megyn Kelly's first few morning shows. Jane Fonda ain't HAVING IT.https://t.co/CgAhywzajX pic.twitter.com/M9NdcNevRI — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) September 27, 2017

Basically, don't mess with Jane Fonda.

