Megyn Kelly just opened her show with a savage attack on Jane Fonda.

In a blisteringly bitter opening to Monday's episode of Megyn Kelly Today, the former Fox News host decided to address something that happened on her show back in September:
"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully, and with strength, and unapologetically," Kelly had said to her guest, Jane Fonda.
"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit but you look amazing," she continued. "Why did you say — I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"
Fonda's response:
Fonda went on to tell ET Canada what was going through her mind in the moment, which quickly went viral and put Kelly's first week with her new show in headlines across the internet.
"Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and Bob [Redford] is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up – whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not," reflected Fonda.
"I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."
More recently, Fonda told Variety that she "wasn't upset" by the interaction, but "I was stunned. It was so inappropriate. It showed that she's not that good an interviewer." She added that she might return to Kelly's show if she "learns her stuff."
Fonda also referenced the viral moment with a quip on the Today Show:
When Lily Tomlin made a joke about knowing Fonda since "before [her] first facelift," Fonda turned to her friend and deadpanned:
"Who are you, Megyn Kelly?"
That was one comment too many for Kelly, who used her platform this morning to kick off the week with a feud.
"And now a word on Jane Fonda," began Kelly, promisingly. "Who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show."
Kelly defended herself by, to the tune of sporadic laughter from her live audience, saying it was time to "address the poor me routine."
Fonda was on to promote a film about aging. For years she has spoken openly about her joy in giving a culture face to older women. Well the truth is, most older women look nothing like Jane Fonda, who is now 80.
[laughter]
And if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women's cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore. Fonda herself knows this. She knows this. And that is why, to her credit, she has discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show.
According to Jezebel: "She then plays a clip of Jane Fonda talking about plastic surgery on a radio show in 2011. And Larry King Live in 2010! And Today in 2011!" Decidedly not the promotional tour for the movie she was promoting on Megyn Kelly's show, Our Souls At Night.
After the montage, Kelly continued:
Apparently when she came her, however, again, to promote her film about aging, I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off limits. Look, I gave her the chance to empower other women, young and old, on a subject which she purports to know well and she rejected it. That's okay. But I have no regrets about that question. Nor am I in the market from a lesson on Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate.
After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her Hanoi Jane thanks to her radio broadcast which attempted to shame American troops.
[Applause]
Kelly went on to attack Fonda for her actions opposing the Vietnam War, saying that because Fonda's been embroiled in controversy in the past, she has "no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive."
A risky take for someone who's been embroiled in as much controversy as Megyn Kelly.