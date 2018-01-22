Megyn Kelly just opened her show with a savage attack on Jane Fonda.

In a blisteringly bitter opening to Monday's episode of Megyn Kelly Today, the former Fox News host decided to address something that happened on her show back in September:

"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully, and with strength, and unapologetically," Kelly had said to her guest, Jane Fonda.

"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit but you look amazing," she continued. "Why did you say — I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"

Fonda's response: