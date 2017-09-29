Megyn Kelly had a pretty rough first week at NBC.
The former Fox News star seems to be having trouble transitioning to the world of lighter, nonpartisan television hosting, and in the last four days alone was accused of making homophobic remarks, offended living legend Jane Fonda, and her camera man cursed live on air. Okay, that last thing is actually pretty funny and obviously not her fault, but damn. That's just the icing on top of the sh*tty-first-week cake, isn't it?
Anyway, Kelly wrapped up her first week of Megyn Kelly Live by taking a jab at the media for all the negative coverage she has been receiving:
I just want to take a moment to thank all of you so much for watching this week. It's been very exciting. It has been educational. I've just been so delighted at the media response. What? No. But the viewer response has been awesome, and I am so grateful to have all of you giving us a chance.
She hates the media's portrayal of her!? That sound familiar...
And please, Megyn. You are the media! You know how this goes.
Twitter didn't really love the joke.
Be careful, Megyn. You already have a ways to go to win over your audience.
The only thing that could make Kelly more controversial is if she went on bizarre crusade to prove that Santa Claus is white or something.
Oh wait. She already did that.
Okay, well at least she isn't hanging out with Alex Jones, the guy who thinks the Sandy Hook massacre is a hoax!
Hold on, hold on. She's done that, too.
Yikes. Uh, well good luck, I guess!