On Thursday night, Victoria Beckham, who was once the Spice Girls' Posh Spice, appeared with James Corden in his Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment. Only it wasn't the normal style Carpool Karaoke—instead it was a trailer for a totally fake reboot of the 1987 movie Mannequin.

Nevertheless, according to The Sun, Spice Girl Mel B. (a.k.a. Scary Spice), is "livid" that Victoria Beckham performed Spice Girls songs in the brief Carpool Karaoke clip, especially because Beckham shunned the band's recent reunion. Mel B. is also apparently peeved that Beckham is using Spice Girls songs in the campaign for her Target collaboration.

https://giphy.com/gifs/spice-girls-uQYt8VEQIzIM8

A source told The Sun:

Mel is livid Victoria is all of a sudden embracing her Spice Girls past after years of trying to distance herself from the band. She was desperate for the girls to go on a very lucrative reunion tour to celebrate their music with millions of fans. But once Posh pulled out, the idea began to crumble leaving the members of the band who were keen to perform having no choice but to ditch it. Mel feels it’s unfair Victoria is now using their music to boost her own profile.

When you put it that way, what gives, Posh? According to Melanie Chisolm, aka Sporty Spice Mel C., Victoria Beckham bowed out of the reunion because of the demands of her fashion label as well as her family life.

So who knows. Hopefully, these Spice Women will get it all figured out, without things getting too—wait for it—spicy.

https://giphy.com/gifs/victoria-beckham-rQZ8BaKlnhfoI

