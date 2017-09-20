On the same day news breaks about the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot, Melissa Joan Hart is probably wishing she could point her finger and magically turn back time.

As reported by Us Weekly, Hart shared an Instagram post on Tuesday–that she has since deleted–explaining that her family vacation was canceled due to Hurricane Maria.

Alongside a photo of a weather report explaining that Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean island of Dominica as a Category 5 Hurricane, she wrote: "And just like that, our family vacation is canceled...Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year."

Since your Instagram post disappeared. Thought I'd help you find it. pic.twitter.com/ZIXuFYdBc4 — Paul Baker (@peb1225) September 19, 2017

Even though she quickly took the post down, plenty of people noticed, and they expressed why they thought her post was insensitive.

I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation. — Bradley Ross (@kateylildad) September 19, 2017

First, Punta Cana is the Dominican Republic, not Dominica. And it's better to be "bummed" about death, destruction there. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) September 19, 2017

Yeah, I like her but it was kinda self-absorbed & tone-deaf-> @MelissaJoanHart under fire for Hurricane Maria post: https://t.co/KMzKAT8usG — DiLuca #WAR (@joeinthejeep) September 20, 2017

@MelissaJoanHart Sorry about the tragedy you face. Missing an extravagant family vaca, absolutely devastating Prayers from #Houston/#Florida — Han Valen (@ou812usa) September 20, 2017

@MelissaJoanHart, how about donating the cost of your vacation to the poor people who are suffering because of the recent hurricanes. — Normi Shamblin (@RtisticOne) September 20, 2017

Others defended the actress, implying that while her tweet was insensitive, it's OK for her to be disappointed.

Oh for heaven's sake she's allowed to be bummed. Pretty dumb to put it on Twitter though — Chrissie (@Bkakma) September 20, 2017

@MelissaJoanHart it sucks that you tweet about a vacation and all the scums out there become offended. Ignore them they are miserable people — Ed S_15 (@edsesi18) September 20, 2017

Why should she apologize? You’re not allowed to send prayers to people and not be bummed out about a vacation at the same time? #fakeoutrage — Dynamite (@DynamiteBrony) September 20, 2017

Hart evidently caught wind of how her Instagram post was being received–not only did she take it down, but she also followed up with a slew of other Instagram posts about those affected by Hurricane Maria.

My prayers are with my friends in #Mexico after these devastating earthquakes!! A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

A little light humor, considering the devastation of recent natural events. God be with everyone affected by the storms, earthquakes, fires, droughts, etc. 🙏 #RestoreTheHeartofTeFiti #Moana A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today. #Repost @salmahayek ・・・ Stay strong Puerto Rico 🙏🏽 Fuerza Puerto Rico #puertorico A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Congrats to Melissa Joan Hart's PR person for trying.