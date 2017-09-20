On the same day news breaks about the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot, Melissa Joan Hart is probably wishing she could point her finger and magically turn back time.
As reported by Us Weekly, Hart shared an Instagram post on Tuesday–that she has since deleted–explaining that her family vacation was canceled due to Hurricane Maria.
Alongside a photo of a weather report explaining that Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean island of Dominica as a Category 5 Hurricane, she wrote: "And just like that, our family vacation is canceled...Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year."
Even though she quickly took the post down, plenty of people noticed, and they expressed why they thought her post was insensitive.
Others defended the actress, implying that while her tweet was insensitive, it's OK for her to be disappointed.
Hart evidently caught wind of how her Instagram post was being received–not only did she take it down, but she also followed up with a slew of other Instagram posts about those affected by Hurricane Maria.
Congrats to Melissa Joan Hart's PR person for trying.